Samsung's Labor Day Sale is in full swing, including tech deals and many large appliances for your home.
Summer might be coming to a close, but Labor Day ushers in some of the biggest sales of the year to get you prepped for fall. If you're in the market for a new TV or major appliance to upgrade your home for the new season, then Labor Day is the perfect time to snag those items for less. Today, the Samsung Labor Day Sale is packed with heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech and smart appliances.
Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows in full 4K resolution with Samsung's best Labor Day TV deals. You can save up to $3,500 on a brand-new smart TV, such as the stylish Frame TV or Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs with unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. With Samsung's top-rated screens, never-before-seen detail springs to life right in your living room.
Kitchen appliances are always among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's Labor Day 2024 Sale includes up to $1,600 off refrigerators, $1,000 off Bespoke washers and dryers, and so much more. To help you make the most of the final hours of Labor Day savings, we've rounded up the biggest bargains on Samsung appliances and TVs available now.
Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals
65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022)
Quantum matrix technology creates a stunning picture even in broad daylight while anti-glare technology means you can still enjoy quality visuals from any seat in the house.
55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
This TV's OLED display is stunning and can show the deepest blacks alongside the brightest colors. Intelligent functions and a streamlined appearance also help it make a splash in any living space.
65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Save up to $1,500 on Samsung's newest Neo QLED 8K TVs. Your favorite shows and movies come to life thanks to Quantum Mini LED and Dolby Atmos sound technology.
65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant Samsung TV — now on sale for up to $500 off.
Best Samsung Labor Day Kitchen Appliance Deals
Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.
Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly.
Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
You can customize the door colors on this 24 cu. foot refrigerator to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App.
Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too.
StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.
Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals
Samsung's biggest offer right now takes $1,300 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.
Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Save $600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing.
Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls.
Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.
Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deals
Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system.
Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Save $200 on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.
Celebrate summer with these top 2024 Labor Day Sales. Shop mattress deals, discounts on grills, luggage sales and much more ahead of Labor Day Weekend.
RELATED CONTENT:
Sales & Deals