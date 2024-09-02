Summer might be coming to a close, but Labor Day ushers in some of the biggest sales of the year to get you prepped for fall. If you're in the market for a new TV or major appliance to upgrade your home for the new season, then Labor Day is the perfect time to snag those items for less. Today, the Samsung Labor Day Sale is packed with heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech and smart appliances.

Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows in full 4K resolution with Samsung's best Labor Day TV deals. You can save up to $3,500 on a brand-new smart TV, such as the stylish Frame TV or Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs with unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. With Samsung's top-rated screens, never-before-seen detail springs to life right in your living room.

Kitchen appliances are always among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's Labor Day 2024 Sale includes up to $1,600 off refrigerators, $1,000 off Bespoke washers and dryers, and so much more. To help you make the most of the final hours of Labor Day savings, we've rounded up the biggest bargains on Samsung appliances and TVs available now.

Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals

Best Samsung Labor Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest offer right now takes $1,300 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Samsung Samsung Laundry Set Bundle Save $600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. $3,998 $3,398 Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deals

