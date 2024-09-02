Shop
Samsung Labor Day Sale 2024: Shop the Best Deals on TVs and Appliances

Samsung Labor Day Deals
Samsung
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 12:50 PM PDT, September 2, 2024

Samsung's Labor Day Sale is in full swing, including tech deals and many large appliances for your home.

Summer might be coming to a close, but Labor Day ushers in some of the biggest sales of the year to get you prepped for fall. If you're in the market for a new TV or major appliance to upgrade your home for the new season, then Labor Day is the perfect time to snag those items for less. Today, the Samsung Labor Day Sale is packed with heavy discounts on some of the most sought-after tech and smart appliances.

Shop the Samsung Sale

Elevate your entertainment setup and binge-watch your favorite shows in full 4K resolution with Samsung's best Labor Day TV deals. You can save up to $3,500 on a brand-new smart TV, such as the stylish Frame TV or Samsung's Neo QLED 8K TVs with unparalleled picture quality and mind-blowing sound. With Samsung's top-rated screens, never-before-seen detail springs to life right in your living room.

Kitchen appliances are always among the best items to buy with Labor Day deals. Samsung's Labor Day 2024 Sale includes up to $1,600 off refrigerators, $1,000 off Bespoke washers and dryers, and so much more. To help you make the most of the final hours of Labor Day savings, we've rounded up the biggest bargains on Samsung appliances and TVs available now.

Best Samsung Labor Day TV Deals

65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022)

65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022)
Samsung

65” Class QN90B Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV (2022)

Quantum matrix technology creates a stunning picture even in broad daylight while anti-glare technology means you can still enjoy quality visuals from any seat in the house.

$2,600 $1,400

Shop Now

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung

55" Samsung S95C OLED 4K Smart TV (2023)

This TV's OLED display is stunning and can show the deepest blacks alongside the brightest colors. Intelligent functions and a streamlined appearance also help it make a splash in any living space.

$2,500 $1,500

Shop Now

65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)

65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)
Samsung

65" Class QN900C Samsung Neo QLED 8K Smart TV (2023)

Save up to $1,500 on Samsung's newest Neo QLED 8K TVs. Your favorite shows and movies come to life thanks to Quantum Mini LED and Dolby Atmos sound technology.

$5,000 $3,800

Shop Now

65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV
Samsung

65" The Terrace Partial Sun Outdoor QLED 4K TV

Stay entertained all day, even when outdoors, with this water and dust-resistant Samsung TV — now on sale for up to $500 off.

$5,000 $3,500

Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Kitchen Appliance Deals

Steep Labor Day discounts have arrived at Samsung with deals on appliances including refrigerators, ranges, and dishwashers. If your kitchen could use an upgrade, Samsung's Labor Day sale is hard to beat.

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection
Samsung

Bespoke 6.0 cu. ft. Smart Slide-In Gas Range with Air Fry & Convection

Enjoy healthier fried foods fast without storing another small appliance at home using Air Fry mode built right into your range. Perfect for baking and roasting, Convection+ saves you time by cooking food fast and more evenly. 

$1,799 $1,519

Shop Now

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center
Samsung

Bespoke 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center

You can customize the door colors on this 24 cu. foot refrigerator to match your home, choose between two kinds of ice, and get access to two different kinds of fresh, filtered water. Plus, you can change the temperature setting from the Samsung SmartThings App. 

$3,214 $1,849

Shop Now

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel
Samsung

Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub Panel

This refrigerator offers customizable design options to match your style and brings smart technology to your fingertips. Manage your groceries, connect with your family, and  entertain through its interactive touchscreen. Oh, and there's plenty of storage, too. 

$4,214 $2,549

Shop Now

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel
Samsung

StormWash 48dBA Dishwasher in Stainless Steel

Bring a virtually silent dishwasher to your kitchen with $350 off this stainless steel dishwasher that cleans like a dream. At the end of the cycle, the door automatically opens to circulate air and improve drying performance.

$899 $809

Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Washer and Dryer Deals

Samsung's biggest offer right now takes $1,300 off Samsung's best-selling laundry set bundle. The washer with Smart Dial FlexWash learns and recommends your preferred washing cycles — allowing you to do two separate loads of laundry simultaneously. Complete with Super Speed Wash, it finishes a full load in 28 minutes without sacrificing performance.

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle
Samsung

Samsung Laundry Set Bundle

Save $600 on our readers' favorite Samsung washer and dryer pair. The dryer automatically optimizes the time and temperature to protect clothes from heat damage. Meanwhile, Vibration Reduction Technology+ reduces noise and vibration for quiet washing. 

$3,998 $3,398

Shop Now

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer
Samsung

Bespoke 5.3 cu. ft. Ultra Capacity Front Load Washer

Upgrade to Samsung's stylish Bespoke washer featuring a clean flat-panel design, flexible installation options and easy-to-use controls. 

$1,589 $999

Shop Now

Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.
Samsung

Extra-Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Optiwash 5 cu. ft.

This smart dial front load washer earned itself the 2021 Best Smart Washing Machine by Good Housekeeping, so you know its smart features and Wi-Fi connectivity are top of the line. This model also comes equipped with CleanGuard antimicrobial technology, which helps prevent mildew, mold and unwanted smells from building up in the drum of your Samsung washer.

$1,239 $799

Shop Now

Best Samsung Labor Day Vacuum Deals

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station
Samsung

Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum with Clean Station

Clean your home more efficiently with LiDAR sensors and accurate room maps. This robot vacuum also releases clean air with an advanced 5-layer filtration system. 

$800 $640

Shop Now

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station
Samsung

Bespoke Jet AI Cordless Stick Vacuum with All-in-One Clean Station

Save $200 on Samsung's most powerful cordless stick vacuum. Combined with a lightweight design, it delivers a faster, more effective clean.

$1,000 $800

Shop Now

