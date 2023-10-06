Make sure your home is protected with these incredible deals on security cameras and video doorbells from Blink, only on Amazon.
Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while at home, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. Luckily, Amazon has Blink devices and security camera bundles on sale at unbeatable prices for Amazon October Prime Day.
Right now, Amazon is offering up to 60% off best-selling Blink devices and bundles. Blink's security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet.
Blink Video Doorbell + 3 Outdoor 4 Smart Security Cameras
An unbeatable deal you'll only find during Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday.
The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.
Perhaps you don't need a bundle, but want to purchase a single camera. Almost all the blink models are discounted, so go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other. Ahead, shop the best Blink video doorbells and security camera deals available at Amazon October Prime Day 2023.
Blink Mini
This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out.
Blink Video Doorbell | Two-way audio
Answer your door while you're away with the two way audio feature on this doorbell.
Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera
See every corner of your home with this mini Blink Pan-Tilt camera.
Blink Mini - Two Pack
Keep tabs on your fur baby or human baby with a Blink security camera. You can stream live video from your phone to keep your home and loved ones safe.
Blink Video Doorbell
Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step.
Blink Video Doorbell + Sync Module 2
Add the sync model to your video doorbell for a more comprehensive security system. The sync saves all its footage, so you can browse through hours of clips with ease.
Blink Outdoor Security Camera
Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements.
Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System
The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app.
Blink Outdoor – 5 Camera Kit with Blink Mini
If you own a home, consider adding this camera kit that has 5 cameras. You can see, hear, and speak to any visitors with a live camera footage and two-way audio features on the Blink app. More protection, the merrier.
Blink Outdoor + Solar Panel Charging Mount
This smart security system is powered by the sun. This kit includes one Blink Outdoor camera, a Solar Panel Mount, a mounting kit, a housing cover, one mount, and a right angle adapter.
Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight
The benefit of this camera is it has flashlights to show you who's coming to your door late at night.
The sales ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best early October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.
