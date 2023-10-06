Whether you're looking to protect your home during vacations or enjoy peace of mind while at home, Blink's doorbells and cameras have your security needs covered. Luckily, Amazon has Blink devices and security camera bundles on sale at unbeatable prices for Amazon October Prime Day.

Shop Blink Device Deals

Right now, Amazon is offering up to 60% off best-selling Blink devices and bundles. Blink's security system is comprised of a smart doorbell, outdoor and indoor security cameras, and a sync module that lets you operate all of the devices right from your phone or tablet.

The home security system is Alexa-controlled and offers two-way audio, custom alerts, privacy settings and so much more. All you need is a smartphone and WiFi, and you can have up to two years of battery-powered security for your home, customized to your own space.

Perhaps you don't need a bundle, but want to purchase a single camera. Almost all the blink models are discounted, so go with the base model of just the video doorbell or add as many cameras as you like for a home security system like no other. Ahead, shop the best Blink video doorbells and security camera deals available at Amazon October Prime Day 2023.

Blink Mini Amazon Blink Mini This mini camera is perfect and won't take up too much space to keep an eye on what your beloved pets are doing while you're out. $35 $20 Shop Now

Blink Video Doorbell Amazon Blink Video Doorbell Take your home security up a notch with this standalone Alexa-enabled video doorbell, who shows you who's on your front step. $60 $30 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor Security Camera Amazon Blink Outdoor Security Camera Monitor your home day or night with infrared night vision. Blink Outdoor is a wireless battery-powered HD security camera that is built to withstand the elements. $250 $100 Shop Now

Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System Amazon Blink Outdoor (3rd Gen) 2 Camera System The Blink Outdoor Cam has a battery that will last up to two years. Since there are no wires to hook up, setting up this camera system is painlessly easy. Once it's all set up, you can start using the camera's two-way audio system with your Amazon Alexa or through the Blink app. $180 $90 Shop Now

The sales ahead of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days don’t stop here! Check out our guide to all the best early October Prime Day deals to shop before the holidays begin.

RELATED CONTENT: