Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Home Decor, Furniture and More to Shop This Fall

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Amazon Home Deals for Fall
Getty

If you want to give your home a cozy feel for the chilly days of fall by upgrading your home decor, you don't have to break the bank  — especially with Amazon's impressive home deals. From pumpkin-scented candles to rustic and nature-focused decor pieces and even living room seating, Amazon has exactly what you need to give your home a warm touch for the upcoming fall season. 

Just as we fill our wardrobes with fall fashion essentials, we also spruce up our living spaces with home finds that will make our interiors feel more comfy and inviting. Whether you're in the market for larger furniture items like a leather sofa or cozy ottoman or want to elevate your space with a new rug, contemporary wall art, or beautiful fall-inspired wreaths, there's a deal to match your personal style. 

We're eyeing affordable fall decor and furniture with finds starting at just $12. Ahead, shop the best home deals on Amazon for Fall 2023. 

The Best Amazon Home Decor Deals for Fall

La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle
La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle
Amazon
La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle

Look no further than the La Jolie Muse Pumpkin Cinnamon Candle for a fall-scented candle that doubles as gorgeous decor.

$34$26
WITH COUPON
Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)
Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)
Amazon
Puthiac White Ceramic Vase (Set of 2)

Add a modern decorative vase to your living room for a sleek, fresh look. Add some fall foliage to embrace the upcoming season.

$50$32
Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor
Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor
Amazon
Secatoho 100-Piece Natural Dried Pampas Grass Decor

Place this beautiful natural pampas grass into vases around the house to bring autumn vibes. With 100 pieces, this set has enough foliage to fill multiple vessels. 

$15$12
FestalMart Fall LED Marquee Letters
FestalMart Fall LED Marquee Letters
Amazon
FestalMart Fall LED Marquee Letters

Fall fanatics will want to add these light-up letters to their home.

$30$20
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle
Amazon
Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger, and cinnamon.

$48$43
4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers
4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers
Amazon
4th Emotion Farmhouse Buffalo Plaid Pillow Covers

Swap your pillow covers for these festive buffalo plaid ones for a touch of fall. You can already get a set of two for an affordable $10, but Amazon Prime members can score them for $8.49.

$10$8
FOR PRIME MEMBERS

The Best Amazon Furniture Deals for Fall

Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat
Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat
Amazon
Kingfun 65" Faux Leather Loveseat

Rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, customers are satisfied with this modern faux leather loveseat. The tan color looks great year-round.

$360$300
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand
Amazon
Yaheetech Industrial TV Stand

This vintage-style TV stand features a spacious tabletop for a TV and two tiers of storage shelves. 

$159$145
WITH COUPON
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool
BIRDROCK HOME Round Pouf Foot Stool
Amazon
Birdock Home Round Pouf Foot Stool

If getting comfy means putting your feet up, look no further than this adorable pouf. 

$100$75
Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman
Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman
Amazon
Homepop Grey Geometric Square Storage Ottoman

The bench with hidden storage is a versatile addition to your home.

$305$105

The Best Amazon Wall Decor Deals for Fall

Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor
Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor
Amazon
Efolki Farmhouse Wall Decor

Bring some softness to your space with this canvas wall art. Designed to impress, these boho art hangings come with five different pieces. 

$55$46
Llzll Autumn Flower Wreath
Llzll Autumn Flower Wreath
Amazon
Llzll Autumn Flower Wreath

Your front door sets the stage for the entire home and with this beautiful blooming wreath all your guests will know you're getting in the autumn spirit.

$30$24
Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror
Barnyard Designs 30 inch Gold Round Mirror
Amazon
Barnyard Designs 30-inch Gold Round Mirror

This sleek round mirror is the perfect piece for any space in your home. If you place it near a window, it can also reflect more light into the room.

$120$80
RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign
Amazon
RoseCraft Interchangeable Seasonal Welcome Sign

The outdoor welcome sign is ready for all seasons and holidays. Change up the cute accessories every month to greet your guests. 

$20$19
WITH COUPON
Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces
Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces
Amazon
Homecor Rustic Wall Sconces

Warm up any space with this illuminating wall decor.

$47$37

The Best Amazon Throw Blanket Deals for Fall

NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket
NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket
Amazon
NTBay Acrylic Knitted Throw Blanket

The texture and knitted detail on this woven throw blanket is stunning. Not only does it serve as decoration, but the blanket will also keep you warm. 

$34$20
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels
Amazon
Chanasya Textured Throw Blanket with Tassels

Cuddle up in this cozy and warm, lightweight knitted throw blanket. Perfect for snuggling up on the couch or in your bed, this blanket also makes a perfect personal gift for any occasion. 

$55$37
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket
Amazon
Inhand Fleece Throw Blanket

This throw blanket is lint free and made of premium microfiber polyester. One Amazon reviewer said, "This throw blanket was my selling point. It's a nice lightweight fleece, the fabric is very soft, and the hem is sewn well."

$20$12
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket
Amazon
Exclusivo Mezcla Waffle Throw Blanket

Here's a lightweight throw blanket perfect for naptime on the couch. 

$23$12
Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe
Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe
Amazon
Lomao Flannel Blanket with Pompom Fringe

The pom-pom edges bring a layer of fun to this super soft orange microfiber blanket.

$23$18

The Best Amazon Rug Deals for Fall

Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug
Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug
Amazon
Safavieh Madison Collection Area Rug

Add a bit of charm to your home with these adorable blue and cream rug. It's built to withstand high-traffic areas without shedding, so your placement opportunities for this chic rug are never-ending.

$640$140
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug
Amazon
Unique Loom Lattice Moroccan Area Rug

We love the subtle geometric pattern of this rug, which serves as an instant upgrade to any room. 

 

$212$52
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug
Amazon
Ophanie Machine Washable Feet Rug

This rug is incredibly soft and comfortable for anyone to lay and sit on. Plus, it makes a great addition to your living room or bedroom.

$29$22
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug
Amazon
Amdrebio Round Fluffy Rug

This fluffy, round rug is cute room decor for a kid's room. It's soft and comfortable for your little one to play and relax on the floor.

$36$30

For more of the best Amazon Prime Member-only deals and amazing discounts for Amazon shoppers, check out our ultimate guide for Amazon shopping.

RELATED CONTENT:

Pottery Barn Early Labor Day Sale: Shop Decor, Furniture and More

Start Your Fall-Fashion Shopping Now with Everlane's 25% Off Sale

Everything You Need for Heading Back to School

The Best Deals to Shop Under $50 from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

The Best Amazon Deals on UGG Boots and Slippers to Shop Now

Shop the Best Going-Out Tops for Fall