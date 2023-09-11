Best Lists

Best Fall 2023 Home Décor: Shop Cozy Blankets, Candles, Wall Art, Wreaths and More

Fall Home Decor 2023
By Lauren Gruber
Published: 2:08 PM PDT, September 11, 2023

Transform your home into a cozy oasis this autumn.

The season of pumpkin-spiced lattes, cozy knit sweaters, home-cooked meals, and curling up with a good book by the fire is here, making it a great time to start updating your home for autumn. We're looking forward to candlelit dinner parties, Netflix binge sessions, and romantic date nights accented by festive fall décor.

For fall 2023, we're swapping out our cooling fans, beach-themed decorations, and lightweight linens in favor of everything warm and cozy. Think rustic throw blankets, sweet and spicy candles, and everything pumpkin-related in earthy autumnal hues: muted orange, apple red, forest green, and soothing shades of rich brown inspired by fall foliage.

Whether you're looking to bring the autumn leaves indoors with string lights, fill your home with heavenly seasonal scents or snuggle up with a new throw blanket, our list of fall décor ideas below will make you never want to leave home this autumn.

The Pioneer Woman Folky Bird Ceramic Fragrance Warmer

Walmart

Fill your home with a wonderful scent with the help of this decorative fragrance warmer from The Pioneer Woman. 

Better Homes & Gardens Mixed Flower Arrangement in Ceramic Pot

Walmart

This stunning artificial arrangement from Better Homes and Gardens will never wilt, so you'll have the look of fresh flowers all season long. 

Efinny Fall Peony and Pumpkin Wreath

Walmart

Featuring orange peonies and pumpkins, this autumn wreath currently has a 5-star rating.

Way to Celebrate Harvest Bird Tabletop Decoration

Walmart

This feathered cutie celebrating the season is less than $5. 

Threshold Knit Pumpkin with Jute Stem

Target

Your couch needs this perfect pumpkin pillow, offered in three fall shades. 

Nathalie Lete Juice Glass

Anthropologie

Drink your morning OJ out of this hand-blown glass with harvest cheer. 

Anthropologie Autumn Bud Vase

Anthropologie

Show off a fresh flower in this petite gourd-shaped vase.

Anthropologie Pumpkin Table Runner

Anthropologie

This table runner with colorful pumpkins and gourds will create a statement in your dining room. 

Danica Studio Pumpkin Harvest Doormat

Anthropologie

Put this on your porch to let all your guests know that you're in the fall spirit.

Sunset Check Merino Wool Throw

Anthropologie

Outfit your couch or bed in a rustic-chic wool throw with plenty of vibrant autumnal hues.

Amforesj Artificial Fall Wreath for Front Door

Amazon

Tiny pumpkins adorn this realistic-looking wreath for your front door, dining room table, or anywhere that needs a pop of fall foliage.

Le Creuset Stoneware Pumpkin Petite Cocotte

Amazon

Serve seasonal soups, baked cheese, mini pumpkin pies and more in this adorable, oven-safe dish.

Mari Glass Vases in Rust

West Elm

For displaying your dried grasses or bouquets, these rust-colored vases are a stunning accent to any home.

Anproor Dried Pampas Grass Decor

Amazon

Add this assortment of dried rabbit's tail grass, white and natural pampas, and reed pampas to your favorite vase.

$27 $15

Shop Now

Estelle Colored Glass Set of 2 Regal Flutes

Nordstrom

Serve up seasonal cocktails in these stunning amber-toned flutes.

Yankee Candle Autumn Wreath

Amazon

Over 51,000 five-star reviewers love this classic fall fragrance, an aromatic blend of spiced apples and autumn leaves. 

Deny Designs Little Dean Sitting Nude in Yellow Framed Art Print

Nordstrom

An abstract nude silhouette in an autumnal yellow hue brings visual interest to your walls.

'We Love A Soup: A Collection of Recipes by April Burke'

Amazon

Not only does this cookbook feature plenty of delicious soups for when chilly weather strikes, but it also makes a gorgeous addition to coffee tables and kitchens.

Jonathan Adler Eden Rectangular Tray

Jonathan Adler

Display this gorgeous tray featuring a serpent on an orange background on your coffee table, dresser or entryway console. 

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

Brooklinen

This weighted blanket envelopes you in a comforting hug thanks to an interior layer of tiny glass beads and a soft textured cotton exterior.

$169 $152

Shop Now

Phantoscope Quilted Velvet Braid Textured Pleated Square Decorative Throw Pillow Cushion for Couch

Walmart

For cozy fall vibes that are anything but tacky, add these luxe textured throw pillows to your home.

$38 $28

Shop Now

Diamond Star Colorful Hand-Blown Glass Pumpkin (Set of 4)

Amazon

Add seasonal charm to your home with a set of four handblown glass pumpkins.

Nest Fragrances Pumpkin Chai Classic Candle

Amazon

This candle from Nest fills your home with the warm, spicy aroma of fresh pumpkin, masala chai, cardamom, ginger and cinnamon.

$48 $43

Shop Now

Deny Designs Amsterdam Framed Art Print

Nordstrom

This framed art print gives us warm and cozy vibes for fall and winter.

Itoeo LED Flameless Battery Operated Flickering Candles

Amazon

For all the cozy candle vibes sans flame, try these gold-toned LED flickering pillars.

Luditek Lighted Fall Garland (2-Pack)

Amazon

String these battery-powered maple leaf lights across your mantle, curl them around your balcony, or decorate tables with faux foliage.

$19 $14

Shop Now

