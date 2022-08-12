We're headed into the final weeks of summer, and soon it will be time to bring Taylor Swift’s favorite item of clothing out from under your bed (or wherever else you’ve been keeping it). You might be sweating through your tank tops now, but sweater weather will be upon us sooner than you think, and cardigans are having a well-deserved moment this fall.

Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list for back-to-school staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit, or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall.

Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a midriff-baring open-front sweater with a metal bar closure. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea while you're in full main character mode fashion? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you. And if you're looking to fill up your closet with timeless staples, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this sweater season.

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are 14 of the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

