14 Best Cardigans for Women: Cozy Sweaters To Curl Up to This Fall From LoveShackFancy, ASOS, and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Cardigan Sweaters for Fall Fashion
We're headed into the final weeks of summer, and soon it will be time to bring Taylor Swift’s favorite item of clothing out from under your bed (or wherever else you’ve been keeping it). You might be sweating through your tank tops now, but sweater weather will be upon us sooner than you think, and cardigans are having a well-deserved moment this fall.  

Given the comeback of preppy style, it's a no-brainer that cardigans are first on our list for back-to-school staples. Whether it's a longline cardigan that could button up and practically double as a maxi dress, a splurge-worthy cashmere knit, or a super cozy fleece, the perfect cardigan is an essential piece of clothing for your closet this fall. 

Are you trying to channel the iconic energy of Bella Hadid's effortless cool-girl style? Try a midriff-baring open-front sweater with a metal bar closure. Are you looking for something to wrap yourself up in as you stare at the window with your cup of tea while you're in full main character mode fashion? A long, drapey cable knit might be right for you. And if you're looking to fill up your closet with timeless staples, you’re definitely going to thrive throughout this sweater season.  

Whatever your style, there’s a cute and cozy cardigan just waiting to keep you warm in style all autumn long. Here are 14 of the most fashionable cardigans for fall.

Abercrombie and Fitch Easy Short Cardigan with Pockets
Abercrombie and Fitch Easy Short Cardigan with Pockets
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Easy Short Cardigan with Pockets

The cropped length of this cardi makes for a perfect pairing with high-waisted jeans.

$70$60
Banana Republic Brushed Cashmere Cardigan
Banana Republic Brushed Cashmere Cardigan
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Brushed Cashmere Cardigan

This bouclé cashmere cardi is a great layering piece for camis, summer dresses, and more.

$290$190
1.State Button Front Cardigan
1.State Button Front Cardigan
Nordstrom
1.State Button Front Cardigan

This super-classic black cardigan is the staple piece everyone needs in their closet this fall.

$69
For Love and Lemons Geri Cardigan
For Love and Lemons Geri Cardigan
Revolve
For Love and Lemons Geri Cardigan

Add a textural element to your fall 'fits with For Love and Lemons' chunky knit cardigan.

$163$62
Fuzzy Three-Piece Set
Fuzzy Three-Piece Set
Linsery via Amazon
Fuzzy Three-Piece Set

This sherpa set is simultaneously ultra chic and uber comfortable.

$50
WAYF Davey Wrap Cardigan
WAYF Davey Wrap Cardigan
Nordstrom
WAYF Davey Wrap Cardigan

The ultra-flattering wrap silhouette of this sweater helps define your waist while keeping you warm.

$82
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Button-Through Sweater Polo
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Button-Through Sweater Polo

The preppy look is one of fall's biggest trends, and this polo-collared cardi certainly does the trick.

$60$36
Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cashmere Cardigan
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Signature Stripe Cashmere Cardigan

Made of 100% cashmere, the luxe fabric and timeless stripes of this sweater will make it your go-to for years to come.

$299
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Bar Closure Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Bar Closure Cardigan
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Slim Bar Closure Cardigan

This is not your grandmother's cardigan—the bar closure detail adds sex appeal to an otherwise modest top.

$59$28
LoveShackFancy Venice Cardigan
LoveShackFancy Venice Cardigan
Revolve
LoveShackFancy Venice Cardigan

Wear your heart on your sleeve with LoveShackFancy's pink printed cardigan.

$265
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Cable Knit Cardigan
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Cable Knit Cardigan
ASOS
ASOS Reclaimed Vintage Inspired Cable Knit Cardigan

Channel Taylor Swift's Folklore era in this versatile chunky knit oversized cardigan.

$49$20
Free People Found My Friend Cardigan
Free People Found My Friend Cardigan
Nordstrom
Free People Found My Friend Cardigan

This casual and classic cardigan is the easy go-to knitwear for any outfit to shop this fall.

$78 AT NORDSTROM
Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan
Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan
Amazon
Merokeety Long Sleeve Cable Knit Cardigan

This longline chunky knit cable knit sweater screams fall. You put on and take off this cozy sweater without making your hair staticky like a pullover sweater.

$38
525 Cable Distressed Cardigan
525 Cable Distressed Cardigan
Revolve
525 Cable Distressed Cardigan

This prim pink sweater gets a bit of an edge with distressed details.

$128

