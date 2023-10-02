We're seeing red this season with classic autumnal silhouettes in vibrant shades of cherry.
Out of all the seasons, autumn definitely has the most defined color palette: rich chocolate browns, lush forest greens, warm earthy oranges — but for fall 2023, fiery red stands out as the "it" color of the season. Between the "tomato girl" and "strawberry girl" microtrends this summer to the runways at Gucci's latest Fashion Week show, everyone from TikTok to Vogue is advocating for all red everything.
Plenty of our favorite stars are ushering in the trend: Margot Robbie and Olivia Rodrigo both wore head-to-toe scarlet ensembles within the last few months. Taylor Swift dons pops of red at Travis Kelce's recent Kansas City Chiefs games. While red might be trending especially high this season, the bold shade truly never goes out of style and is easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.
If you're less comfortable experimenting with color, start simple with a red handbag or shoe. For a statement piece, add a cozy red knit or pair of trousers into your fall 'fits. And if you're really looking to turn heads, a monochromatic red outfit is undeniably chic.
Below, we've rounded up the best red pieces that are right on trend for fall 2023.
lululemon Merino Wool-Blend Knit Dress
Made of warm yet breathable merino wool, this lululemon sweater dress is a steal at just $89.
Adidas Campus 00s
Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Kit Harrington and even Prince Harry are just a few celebs who have inspired the Adidas Gazelle craze of 2023, and they're available in a trendy true red.
L.L. Bean Women's All-Day Waffle Sweater, Turtleneck
Channel one of Meg Ryan's iconic looks from When Harry Met Sally with this red cotton-blend turtleneck.
Fossil Shae Small Hobo
Take 70% off this genuine leather hobo bag during Fossil's massive sale.
Reformation Foster Knit Two Piece
Rock red from head to toe in this Reformation two-piece, or mix and match the top and skirt with your other wardrobe staples.
Avec Les Filles Faux Leather Trench Coat
Red appears to be the "it" color for fall 2023, so this burgundy trench is right on trend (and on sale!).
Amazon Essentials Women's Classic-Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve Turtleneck Sweater
A simple turtleneck in bold red adds a wearable pop of color to any fall 'fit.
Lulus Corte Red Vegan Leather Mini Skirt
This faux leather mini skirt is perfect for pairing with knee high boots and tights once the weather cools down.
Steve Madden Shayna Red Crocodile
Make a statement with sumptuous leather knee-high boots in an on-trend cherry shade.
Reformation Nataly Knit Dress
A sleek mini made of 88% organic cotton with a touch of spandex for a comfortable and flattering fit.
Banana Republic Lena Wide-Leg Linen-Blend Pant
Elevate your office outfits with these bold cherry red trousers in a breathable linen-blend fabric.
Ariat Heritage R Toe StretchFit Western Boot in Rosy Red
For cowboy boots with authentic feel, go for this genuine leather pair from tried-and-true Western style outfitter Ariat.
REORIA Women's Sexy Lounge Tank Long Dress
You'll feel snatched and sexy in this mermaid bodycon dress made of an ultra-soft and stretchy modal and spandex fabric.
Charles & Keith Metallic Accent Front Flap Bag - Burgundy
Featuring a surprisingly spacious interior and luxe gold-tone hardware, this burgundy bag will be your go-to going-out purse for fall.
Happy Sailed Womens Knit Long Sleeve Sweater Dress
Sweater dresses are a must for fall, and this style features a flattering wrap silhouette.
