Out of all the seasons, autumn definitely has the most defined color palette: rich chocolate browns, lush forest greens, warm earthy oranges — but for fall 2023, fiery red stands out as the "it" color of the season. Between the "tomato girl" and "strawberry girl" microtrends this summer to the runways at Gucci's latest Fashion Week show, everyone from TikTok to Vogue is advocating for all red everything.

Plenty of our favorite stars are ushering in the trend: Margot Robbie and Olivia Rodrigo both wore head-to-toe scarlet ensembles within the last few months. Taylor Swift dons pops of red at Travis Kelce's recent Kansas City Chiefs games. While red might be trending especially high this season, the bold shade truly never goes out of style and is easy to incorporate into your existing wardrobe.

If you're less comfortable experimenting with color, start simple with a red handbag or shoe. For a statement piece, add a cozy red knit or pair of trousers into your fall 'fits. And if you're really looking to turn heads, a monochromatic red outfit is undeniably chic.

Below, we've rounded up the best red pieces that are right on trend for fall 2023.

Adidas Campus 00s Adidas Adidas Campus 00s Kendall Jenner, Harry Styles, Kit Harrington and even Prince Harry are just a few celebs who have inspired the Adidas Gazelle craze of 2023, and they're available in a trendy true red. $110 Shop Now

