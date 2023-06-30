It seems like everyone is vacationing in Italy this summer, and we have to admit it's making us jealous. But even if an Amalfi Coast getaway is out of the cards this season, you can still channel the romance of Under the Tuscan Sun, Call Me By Your Name and Eat, Pray, Love with TikTok's latest micro-trend: the Tomato Girl Aesthetic.

Picture this: you're sitting at a tiny cafe on a quaint cobblestone street with no responsibilities in sight. You sip an Aperol spritz (or two) in the late afternoon sun while a light breeze ruffles the hem of your linen midi dress. An Italian waiter serves you a plate of homemade pasta, and you savor each bite slathered in the juiciest, most perfectly tangy-sweet tomato sauce you've ever tasted. That's Tomato Girl Summer.

Part Sofia Loren and part Reformation ad, the Tomato Girl aesthetic is composed of romantic corsets, delicate floral patterns, sultry sweetheart necklines, Old Hollywood-esque oversized sunglasses and of course, plenty of tomato red. And thanks to TikTok, it's easier than ever to incorporate this style into your summer wardrobe.

From Dolce Vita's footwear collab with For Love and Lemons to a lingerie-inspired bikini, we've rounded up the best pieces to shop for a Tomato Girl Summer.

