Apparently, It's Tomato Girl Summer: Here's How to Juice the Latest TikTok-Viral Trend
It seems like everyone is vacationing in Italy this summer, and we have to admit it's making us jealous. But even if an Amalfi Coast getaway is out of the cards this season, you can still channel the romance of Under the Tuscan Sun, Call Me By Your Name and Eat, Pray, Love with TikTok's latest micro-trend: the Tomato Girl Aesthetic.
@xobexstudio Replying to @N 🍅🧺💌 #fashiontok#tomatogirl#summeraesthetic#moodboard#hiddengems♬ Somethin' Stupid - Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra
Picture this: you're sitting at a tiny cafe on a quaint cobblestone street with no responsibilities in sight. You sip an Aperol spritz (or two) in the late afternoon sun while a light breeze ruffles the hem of your linen midi dress. An Italian waiter serves you a plate of homemade pasta, and you savor each bite slathered in the juiciest, most perfectly tangy-sweet tomato sauce you've ever tasted. That's Tomato Girl Summer.
Part Sofia Loren and part Reformation ad, the Tomato Girl aesthetic is composed of romantic corsets, delicate floral patterns, sultry sweetheart necklines, Old Hollywood-esque oversized sunglasses and of course, plenty of tomato red. And thanks to TikTok, it's easier than ever to incorporate this style into your summer wardrobe.
From Dolce Vita's footwear collab with For Love and Lemons to a lingerie-inspired bikini, we've rounded up the best pieces to shop for a Tomato Girl Summer.
Taylor Swift recently wore this bustier-inspired tank, and it's totally Tomato Girl Summer-approved.
Pair your favorite corset top with these wide-leg linen pants to balance out the sultry silhouette.
A lace trim and underwire cups gives this bikini a lingerie-inspired look in the best way possible.
Oversized cat-eye sunglasses add a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to any outfit.
Throw this linen-blend dress on over your bathing suit, or pair it with heels for hot summer nights.
Covered in juicy citrus fruits, this bag is bound to put a smile on your face.
This lightweight midi dress in a tomato leaf-green shade is a versatile summer staple.
Channel the romance of Italy in a pair of rosette-covered strappy heels from Dolce Vita's collab with For Love and Lemons.
A sweetheart neckline makes this linen-blend corset extra romantic.
Low-waisted maxi skirts are absolutely everywhere this season, and this simple style features a delicate bow at the waist.
A tapas-printed dress for the fashionable foodie at heart.
Merit Beauty brought back this classic red just for summer 2023, and it's the perfect color for sipping Aperol spritzes by the sea.
This triangle bikini from Summersalt's Diane Von Furstenberg collab has removable cups and adjustable straps for a perfect fit.
Versatile and ridiculously flattering, this corset-style top is easy to dress up with a skirt or down with your favorite pair of jeans.
This twirl-worthy dress is feminine and flattering with ruffled sleeves and a cinched waist.
