Apparently, It's Tomato Girl Summer: Here's How to Juice the Latest TikTok-Viral Trend

By Lauren Gruber
It seems like everyone is vacationing in Italy this summer, and we have to admit it's making us jealous. But even if an Amalfi Coast getaway is out of the cards this season, you can still channel the romance of Under the Tuscan Sun, Call Me By Your Name and Eat, Pray, Love with TikTok's latest micro-trend: the Tomato Girl Aesthetic.

@xobexstudio Replying to @N 🍅🧺💌 #fashiontok#tomatogirl#summeraesthetic#moodboard#hiddengems♬ Somethin' Stupid - Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra

Picture this: you're sitting at a tiny cafe on a quaint cobblestone street with no responsibilities in sight. You sip an Aperol spritz (or two) in the late afternoon sun while a light breeze ruffles the hem of your linen midi dress. An Italian waiter serves you a plate of homemade pasta, and you savor each bite slathered in the juiciest, most perfectly tangy-sweet tomato sauce you've ever tasted. That's Tomato Girl Summer.

Part Sofia Loren and part Reformation ad, the Tomato Girl aesthetic is composed of romantic corsets, delicate floral patterns, sultry sweetheart necklines, Old Hollywood-esque oversized sunglasses and of course, plenty of tomato red. And thanks to TikTok, it's easier than ever to incorporate this style into your summer wardrobe.

From Dolce Vita's footwear collab with For Love and Lemons to a lingerie-inspired bikini, we've rounded up the best pieces to shop for a Tomato Girl Summer.

Free People Melanie Tank
Free People Melanie Tank

Taylor Swift recently wore this bustier-inspired tank, and it's totally Tomato Girl Summer-approved.

$58
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen
Madewell The Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in 100% Linen

Pair your favorite corset top with these wide-leg linen pants to balance out the sultry silhouette.

$88
Blackbough Swim Rosebud Pointelle Elena Underwire Bikini Top
Blackbough Swim Rosebud Pointelle Elena Underwire Bikini Top

A lace trim and underwire cups gives this bikini a lingerie-inspired look in the best way possible.

$60
$50
EASYHAUTE Square Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women
EASYHAUTE Square Cat Eye Sunglasses for Women

Oversized cat-eye sunglasses add a touch of Old Hollywood glamour to any outfit.

$17$12
By Anthropologie Sasha Cover-Up Dress
By Anthropologie Sasha Cover-Up Dress

Throw this linen-blend dress on over your bathing suit, or pair it with heels for hot summer nights.

$98$69
Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Fruit Edition
Anthropologie The Fiona Beaded Bag: Fruit Edition

Covered in juicy citrus fruits, this bag is bound to put a smile on your face.

$88
Reformation Afternoon Dress
Reformation Afternoon Dress

This lightweight midi dress in a tomato leaf-green shade is a versatile summer staple.

$178
Dolce Vita Rosie Heels in Red Stella
Dolce Vita Rosie Heels in Red Stella

Channel the romance of Italy in a pair of rosette-covered strappy heels from Dolce Vita's collab with For Love and Lemons.

$150
Banana Republic Factory Cropped Linen-Blend Crossover Tank
Banana Republic Factory Cropped Linen-Blend Crossover Tank

A sweetheart neckline makes this linen-blend corset extra romantic.

$60$23
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Maxi Skirt
Urban Renewal Made In LA Eco Linen Maxi Skirt

Low-waisted maxi skirts are absolutely everywhere this season, and this simple style features a delicate bow at the waist.

$49
Lisa Says Gah Annie Dress
Lisa Says Gah Annie Dress

A tapas-printed dress for the fashionable foodie at heart.

$188
Merit Beauty Signature Lip in Apertivo
Merit Beauty Signature Lip in Apertivo

Merit Beauty brought back this classic red just for summer 2023, and it's the perfect color for sipping Aperol spritzes by the sea.

$26
Summersalt The Triangle Bikini Top
Summersalt The Triangle Bikini Top

This triangle bikini from Summersalt's Diane Von Furstenberg collab has removable cups and adjustable straps for a perfect fit.

$65$46
WITH CODE SALE30
$60$42
WITH CODE SALE30
Princess Polly Silvanna Top
Princess Polly Silvanna Top

Versatile and ridiculously flattering, this corset-style top is easy to dress up with a skirt or down with your favorite pair of jeans.

$50
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Ruffle Flutter Sleeve Mini Dress

This twirl-worthy dress is feminine and flattering with ruffled sleeves and a cinched waist.

$90$61

