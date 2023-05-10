Shopping

This Dolce Vita and For Love and Lemons Footwear Collab Is Inspired by Romantic Italian Summers

By Lauren Gruber
The season of summer romances is almost upon us, and we're dreaming of sun-soaked afternoons by the Mediterranean followed by late-night adventures through cobblestone streets. But even if you don't have an Eat Pray Love-inspired getaway planned, this collab will take your wardrobe on the Italian vacation you've been pining for.

Footwear experts Dolce Vita has teamed up with lingerie and apparel brand For Love and Lemons on a limited-edition capsule collection of swoon-worthy shoes

“We could not be more excited for our collaboration with For Love & Lemons," said Dolce Vita president Kerry Norlin. "Dolce Vita is run by 90% women, so the idea of partnering with a brand that embodies a mix of femininity and confidence just felt right. The collaboration is unexpected, exciting, and yet makes perfect sense for these two worlds to come together.” 

Shop the Dolce Vita Collab

The collab is everything European summer dreams are made of: feminine floral appliques, sensual lace-up straps and dainty kitten heels in an array of neutral and bold colors. From balletcore-inspired satin flats to retro sandals, these Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons pieces are the perfect match for everything from breezy sundresses to your favorite pair of jeans.

Below, shop every pair of flirty footwear from the Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons collab.

 

Daizy Heels in Black Stella
Daizy Heels Black Stella
Dolce Vita
Daizy Heels in Black Stella

This sandal exudes feminine energy thanks to a floral applique detail and lace-up straps.

$150
Rosie Heels in Red Stella
Rosie Heels
Dolce Vita
Rosie Heels in Red Stella

Channel the romance of Italy in a pair of rosette-covered strappy heels.

$150
Lilly Ballet Flats in White Multi Satin
Lilly Ballet Flats
Dolce Vita
Lilly Ballet Flats in White Multi Satin

Embrace the season's balletcore trend in a pirouette-worthy pair of satin flats.

$100
Dahlea Heels in Fuchsia Stella
Dahlea Heels
Dolce Vita
Dahlea Heels in Fuchsia Stella

Retro, daisy-adorned heels are the perfect match for flirty sundresses.

$150
Daphne Heels in Black Stella
Daphne Heels
Dolce Vita
Daphne Heels in Black Stella

We're getting major '90s vibes from these floral block heels with a thong strap.

$150
Daizy Heels in Lilac Stella
Daizy Heels in Lilac Stella
Dolce Vita
Daizy Heels in Lilac Stella

Stay in a lavender haze all summer when you slip into these pastel purple heels.

$150
Rosie Heels in Ivory Multi Stella
Rosie Heels in Ivory Multi Stella
Dolce Vita
Rosie Heels in Ivory Multi Stella

At just under three inches, these precious pink and white kitten heels are walkable while still elevating your outfit.

$150
Lilly Ballet Flats in Black Multi Satin
Lilly Ballet Flats in Black Multi Satin
Dolce Vita
Lilly Ballet Flats in Black Multi Satin

A dark, sultry color scheme gives these otherwise prim ballet flats an edge.

$100
Daizy Heels in Yellow Stella
Daizy Heels in Yellow Stella
Dolce Vita
Daizy Heels in Yellow Stella

As light and sweet as lemon chiffon, these pale yellow sandals bring some sunshine to your footwear wardrobe.

$150

