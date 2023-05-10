The season of summer romances is almost upon us, and we're dreaming of sun-soaked afternoons by the Mediterranean followed by late-night adventures through cobblestone streets. But even if you don't have an Eat Pray Love-inspired getaway planned, this collab will take your wardrobe on the Italian vacation you've been pining for.

Footwear experts Dolce Vita has teamed up with lingerie and apparel brand For Love and Lemons on a limited-edition capsule collection of swoon-worthy shoes.

“We could not be more excited for our collaboration with For Love & Lemons," said Dolce Vita president Kerry Norlin. "Dolce Vita is run by 90% women, so the idea of partnering with a brand that embodies a mix of femininity and confidence just felt right. The collaboration is unexpected, exciting, and yet makes perfect sense for these two worlds to come together.”

Shop the Dolce Vita Collab

The collab is everything European summer dreams are made of: feminine floral appliques, sensual lace-up straps and dainty kitten heels in an array of neutral and bold colors. From balletcore-inspired satin flats to retro sandals, these Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons pieces are the perfect match for everything from breezy sundresses to your favorite pair of jeans.

Below, shop every pair of flirty footwear from the Dolce Vita x For Love and Lemons collab.

