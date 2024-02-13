Jennifer Lopez bares it all in a collaboration with the Italian intimates brand Intimissimi. The collection titled "This Is Me... Now" is inspired by her upcoming ninth studio album, which debuts Feb. 16, along with a corresponding movie musical called This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The co-designed capsule collection is ideal to shop now in celebration.

This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is a dramatization inspired by Lopez's journey to find love. Lopez co-wrote the musical and stars in it along with Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more. The theme here is love, making Valentine's Day week an ideal time to sport J.Lo's Intimissimi collab.

Shop the "This Is Me… Now" Collection

From luxurious balconette bras to lace bodysuits and long silk robes, the hand-picked collection includes special touches such as pieces in J.Lo's lucky color green and hummingbird charms. Lopez made her debut as Intimissimi’s new global ambassador last March when she posed for the brand’s spring and summer 2023 collection.

“The collection’s name encapsulates the essence of [Lopez’s] evolution, self reflection and embracing her true self,” reads a press release from Intimissimi. “In a remarkable parallel, the lingerie collection artfully weaves these same themes of growth and inner strength into its fabric. The outcome is a lingerie collection that captures the essence of modern sophistication and empowerment.”

The exclusive "This Is Me... Now" collection is limited edition, so it's best to shop now as several sizes and styles are already sold out.

Rhinestone Harness Intimissimi Rhinestone Harness Add a sensual look to your slip dresses and tops with this rhinestone harness. $39 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: