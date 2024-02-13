Shop the limited-edition lingerie and loungewear ahead of the multi-media drop.
Jennifer Lopez bares it all in a collaboration with the Italian intimates brand Intimissimi. The collection titled "This Is Me... Now" is inspired by her upcoming ninth studio album, which debuts Feb. 16, along with a corresponding movie musical called This Is Me… Now: A Love Story. The co-designed capsule collection is ideal to shop now in celebration.
This Is Me… Now: A Love Story is a dramatization inspired by Lopez's journey to find love. Lopez co-wrote the musical and stars in it along with Ben Affleck, Keke Palmer, Sofia Vergara, Post Malone and more. The theme here is love, making Valentine's Day week an ideal time to sport J.Lo's Intimissimi collab.
Shop the "This Is Me… Now" Collection
From luxurious balconette bras to lace bodysuits and long silk robes, the hand-picked collection includes special touches such as pieces in J.Lo's lucky color green and hummingbird charms. Lopez made her debut as Intimissimi’s new global ambassador last March when she posed for the brand’s spring and summer 2023 collection.
“The collection’s name encapsulates the essence of [Lopez’s] evolution, self reflection and embracing her true self,” reads a press release from Intimissimi. “In a remarkable parallel, the lingerie collection artfully weaves these same themes of growth and inner strength into its fabric. The outcome is a lingerie collection that captures the essence of modern sophistication and empowerment.”
The exclusive "This Is Me... Now" collection is limited edition, so it's best to shop now as several sizes and styles are already sold out.
Living in Luxe Silk Camisole
This PJ set is sexy and comfy at the same time. Check out its lace ruffle and adjustable rhinestone jewel straps.
Living in Luxe Silk and Lace Shorts
These shorts offer a cheeky look in the back thanks to their lace details.
Living in Luxe Thong
Tulle and eyelash-trim floral lace add a delicate touch to the thong with cut out that's embellished with a removable rhinestone jewel chain.
Living in Luxe Tulle and Lace Babydoll
This babydoll in soft tulle and lace is available in black and beige. It includes a unique neckline made of eyelash-trim floral lace and a removable rhinestone accessory, along with a full skirt and special fastening behind the neck.
Be Your Own Muse Silk Robe
The long silk satin robe with side slits is designed in Lopez's favorite color with a special hummingbird charm.
Rhinestone Harness
Add a sensual look to your slip dresses and tops with this rhinestone harness.
Living in Luxe Demi-Cup Balconette Bra
Featuring delicate floral lace, sensual satin details, and removable rhinestone chains, this demi-cup balconette bra is elegant and charming.
Be Your Own Muse Silk Nightgown
Luxuriously comfortable is the name of the game with this silk satin nightgown. Designed for a regular fit, it features a V-neckline embellished with an embroidered ruffle and removable hummingbird charms.
