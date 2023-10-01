Jennifer Lopez shined bright at this year's Daytime Beauty Awards!

The 54-year-old actress and singer looked resplendent in a gorgeous ivory Bach Mai dress, which featured a plunging neckline and beautiful pink and red floral print.

The Shotgun Wedding star skipped the red carpet on Sunday, but served up her stunning style when she took the stage at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles.

Lopez was tapped to present her friend and celeb personal trainer Tracy Anderson with the Outstanding Achievement in Fitness Award, and glowed with joy as she introduced the honor.

"Tracy Anderson stands out as the original creator whose methods and dedication to her craft keep her at the top of her game," Lopez shared, smiling broadly. "There is no madness to the method, just 25 years of pure dedication to her clients and health."

ET spoke with Anderson in August, and the celebrated fitness trainer opened up about her work with stars -- including Lopez, Harry Styles, Gwyneth Paltrow and many others -- and her famous Method.

"My Method is designed to create balance where there is imbalance in the body. ... Each week, I choreograph new sequences that blend resistance training with low-impact cardio to engage every single part of the body," Anderson told ET. "Instead of training your major muscle groups, like biceps and glutes, my choreography gets into all the nooks and crannies of the body. When you work the accessory muscles, that's when you look and feel super toned, tight, and fabulous."

