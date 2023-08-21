One year down, forever to go! Jennifer Lopez celebrated her first anniversary with Ben Affleck on Sunday, marking the occasion by sharing a pair of never-before-seen photos from their lavish 2022 Georgia wedding celebration.

In the first shot, Lopez and Affleck are caught laughing as the groom carries his bride in his arms. In another, the newlyweds share a blissful, late-night kiss as fireworks fill the sky behind them.

"One year ago today," Lopez captioned her post, sharing what appears to be lyrics for her upcoming song, "Dear Ben Part II." The track is expected to be featured on her forthcoming album, This Is Me... Now.

"Dear Ben, Sitting here alone / Looking at my ring ring / Feeling overwhelmed / It makes me wanna sing sing," she writes. "How did we end up here / Without a rewind / Oh my This is my life…"

Lopez concludes by signing her name, Jennifer, along with a white heart. In the hashtags, she included #DearBenPartII and #ThisIsMeNow.

As Lopez previously announced, her long-awaited ninth studio album -- her first since 2014 -- is a follow-up to her 2002 album, This Is Me... Then.

Lopez and Affleck married on Aug. 20, 2022 at the actor's estate in Riceboro, Georgia, with a lavish, star-studded celebration. The ceremony and reception came one month after the couple formally tied the knot in a secret Las Vegas wedding.

Lopez previously revealed details about their special day, noting in her On the JLo newsletter that it was really about the merging of their families into a new one. Affleck shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, and Lopez shares 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

"The 20 years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined," Lopez wrote. "We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did. As the eldest of our children finished her walk, Marc began 'True Companion,' a song we first listened to together what seemed both like yesterday and forever ago — and life came, strangely, beautifully, mysteriously, divinely full-circle."

Describing the moment as "better" than the way they planned it when they were first engaged 20 years earlier, Lopez said that "old wounds" were healed that day and the weight of the past -- of a love story that started in 2002 -- finally got its happy ending.

"Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders," she said. "Full-circle -- and not at all the way we planned it. Better."

One year into their marriage, a source recently told ET that the couple is "doing well" as they are "acclimating to their day-to-day lives."

"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source adds.

As ET previously reported, the couple closed on a $60 million home together in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills in May after two years of house hunting.

"They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process," the source told ET. "They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Buys Husband Ben Affleck a Shirt With a Cheeky Message This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

See Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Car Sing Along in Cute B-Day Clip

Watch Jennifer Lopez Give It Her All With Fun Karaoke Moment in Italy

Jennifer Lopez Buys Husband Ben Affleck 'Woke Up Sexy as Hell' Shirt

Inside Jennifer Lopez's 54th Birthday Party Hosted by Ben Affleck

Related Gallery