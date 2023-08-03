Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having a little bit of summer fun!

The "On the Floor" singer and her husband had a cheeky little shopping trip on Monday, when they visited a local surf shop in the Southampton, New York. During their stop into the Flying Point Surf Shop, 54-year-old Lopez picked up a shirt for the Batman star that read, "Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again."

According to an eyewitness, the pair had a good time at the shop.

"Jennifer picked out a T-shirt for Ben that said, 'Woke Up Sexy As Hell Again,'" the eyewitness tells ET. "They were both very happy they were super sweet to the staff. They both looked like they were in a great mood."

Flying Point also took to their social media to dish about the A-listers' visit and share a picture of the popular T-shirt.

"Surprise visit from two of our favorites… @jlo & Ben Affleck . They picked out one of our favorite T-shirts!! 😍 . .#hamptons #surfshop #jlo #benaffleck," the caption next to a model wearing the gray shirt read.

The mini shopping trip and getaway comes after the stars celebrated Lopez's birthday at their new home last month. According to her On The JLO newsletter, Affleck threw Lopez a pool party in their new $60 million mansion in the Wallingford Estates area of Beverly Hills.

August is set to be busy month for the pair as they gear up to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of their lavish wedding in Georgia, as well as Affleck's 51st birthday. A source recently told ET that the couple are "doing well" as they are "acclimating to their day-to-day lives."

"They have had a lot on their plates between their work, travels, moving, setting up their new home, and of course, taking care of their kids," the source shared. "They know that everyone has been getting used to the new adjustments and they want everyone to feel as comfortable as possible during the process. They are working on meshing their families in a healthy and gentle way, while also making sure everyone has a fun summer."

RELATED CONTENT:

Inside Jennifer Lopez's 54th Birthday Party Hosted by Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez Teases New Song for Ben Affleck Wedding in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Dress Up to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s New $60 Million Home (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery