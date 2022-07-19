Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's wedding celebrations are only just beginning! A source tells ET that, following their intimate Las Vegas nuptials, "Jen and Ben are still planning to have a larger celebration soon with family and friends to celebrate their love in a bigger way."

Another source notes that, for Lopez and Affleck, the source says, the small wedding "was perfect and a dream come true."

"The marriage in Vegas was very quick, once done they had some pizza and went back to Los Angeles," a third source says.

The couple "will absolutely be having a bigger wedding ceremony and celebration that includes close relatives, friends, and loved ones," according to the second source.

"The newly married couple has kept their celebrating to a minimum as they plan to have a bigger gathering within the next few weeks," the third source explains. "Both have been married before and wanted to keep the marriage quiet and low-key before they plan to have big celebration in Georgia."

"They have been in wedding planning mode, but also really just enjoying the now, right now," the second source says. "They have both been planning things together, but Jen definitely has her own vision and is leading the wedding planning train."

The second source adds that, while the couple's Vegas wedding "was totally planned," it was done so "privately."

"They wanted it to be a moment they shared together and with their kids, and fulfill a fun idea that they shared," the second source says of the five children Lopez and Affleck have between them. Lopez is mom to 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, while Affleck is dad to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10. The singer shares her kids with Marc Anthony, while the actor shares his with Jennifer Garner.

As for how the kids are doing, the second source says that they're "feeling more united as a family since the Vegas wedding and they are all super excited to see what the future holds for all of them," adding that the five children "all get along really well."

According to the second source, the newlyweds "still get along relatively well" with Anthony and Garner, and "share special places in each other's hearts."

"There is no ill will from anyone and the mutual goal and focus is zero drama and to prioritize being great parents to their children," the second source says.

Following the nuptials, Lopez, who has taken her husband's name, was spotted wearing her wedding band in Los Angeles. The recent bride was dressed casually in workout gear as she left a dance studio, proudly wearing her new sparkler on her left ring finger.

