Jennifer Garner Enjoys Weekend in Lake Tahoe as Ex Ben Affleck Weds Jennifer Lopez
While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were tying the knot,Jennifer Garner was enjoying a moment of tranquility.
Garner spent the weekend in Lake Tahoe, California, according to posts on her Instagram Story. The 50-year-old actress took in the picturesque scenery during a high-flying paragliding adventure and snapped a smiling selfie while biking near the water.
Meanwhile, her ex-husband, Affleck, and Lopez visited Las Vegas for a speedy, drive-through wedding ceremony on Saturday around midnight at the iconic A Little White Chapel. Their respective children were all in attendance.
Garner wed Affleck in 2005, one year after the actor's initial split from Lopez. Garner and Affleck remained married for 10 years, welcoming three children together, before announcing an intention to separate in 2015. The former couple's divorce was finalized in late 2018.
While promoting her film, The Adam Project, earlier this year, Garner joked with ET that she "would have a lot" to chat with her younger self about. "I would just tell her to grab hold of every opportunity and moment. ... I would tell her it's going to be OK. Just keep forging ahead."
Following news of Affleck and Lopez's wedding, the 13 Going on 30 star became a trending topic on social media with an outpouring of well-wishes from fans.
Affleck and Lopez first got engaged in 2002, when he proposed with a memorable pink ring, but called it off in 2004. They remained on friendly terms before reconnecting romantically following her split from her ex, Alex Rodriguez, last year. The two haven't been shy about showing PDA and became Instagram official in July 2021.
The couple's Las Vegas wedding took place just over a year after they rekindled their romance in February 2021 and just three months after Lopez announced their engagement to the world.
