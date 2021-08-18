Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Passionate Kiss as She Leaves His Home
Jenny kissing on the block! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are no strangers to PDA, and on Tuesday, the pair didn't hold back as J.Lo left her man's house in Brentwood, California.
The pair was seen passionately kissing in Affleck's driveway before stepping away from one another. Lopez seemed to attempt a playful swat at Affleck's backside, but he caught her hand in time and they were seen smiling as they walked away from one another.
Affleck looked casual in a gray T-shirt and jeans while Lopez wore a black turtleneck, white high-waisted pants, and strappy black heels.
The couple recently celebrated the Oscar winner's 49th birthday together over the weekend and Lopez took the time to acknowledge the actor's two daughters, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12.
A source previously told ET that Lopez picked out necklaces for Affleck's daughters, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, featuring their birth flowers.
"Jennifer mentioned that she planned to gift Violet and Seraphina the necklaces later that night," a source previously told ET of the gift, "at Ben's 49th birthday celebration."
