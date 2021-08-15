Jennifer Lopez Removes All Photos of Ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is moving on.

Four months after officially announcing their split, the entertainer has removed photos of her ex-boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, off her Instagram. Scrolling through J.Lo's social media platform, pics of the two are no longer seen on her grid.

Traces of A-Rod do appear on her IGTV videos, including one where Lopez celebrates her mom Lupe's 75th birthday, when her and Rodriguez's kids have a dance party, and when she and the former athlete have a chat with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. She also unfollowed her ex.

Rodriguez, on his end, still has photos of him and Lopez on his Instagram profile and follows her.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split: Inside Their Breakup This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Officially Split: Inside Their Breakup

Lopez and Rodriguez officially announced their split on April 15, after a two-year engagement and four years of dating.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," the former couple said in a statement to ET. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

"We wish the best for each other and one another's children," they continued of Lopez's 13-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Rodriguez's daughters, Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. "Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to every one who has sent kind words and support."

Shortly after she and A-Rod broke up, the "Cambia El Paso" singer was spotted hanging out with ex Ben Affleck. The two have since rekindled their romance. Bennifer, as they were originally dubbed, were engaged from 2002 to 2004.

After going on several trips together, having plenty of PDA-packed moments and even house hunting, a source told ET in July, "J.Lo and Ben's relationship is serious."

"They have insane, on another level, chemistry. They are both super passionate and are head over heels with each other, just like they once were," the source said. "This time around, however, they both really feel like this is it."

The source added that "everything feels 100 percent natural with them. Once they rekindled, it was like no time had passed."

For the latest on Bennifer, see below.

Inside Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Family Night Out With Her Daughter Emme (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Alex Rodriguez Back In His Yankees Uniform for 'Field of Dreams' Game

How Alex Rodriguez Is Enjoying St. Tropez While J.Lo Is There With Ben

Alex Rodriguez 'Isn't Going to Be Dating for a While,' Source Says

Related Gallery