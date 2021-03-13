Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are "working through things."

Amid reports that the couple split, a source tells ET, "Jennifer and Alex remain a couple. Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things."

The source adds that, "There is no third party involved. She's currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."

Let's take a look back at 51-year-old J.Lo and 45-year-old A-Rod's relationship, from their first dates to making their red carpet debut, to getting engaged and now.

Feb. 2017: The two reconnected while they were separately having lunch and Lopez went up to the athlete.

"I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by," Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her daytime show in April 2017. "Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder."

Lopez said that they first started chatting about living in Los Angeles, as Rodriguez had just moved to California after residing on the east coast for years. Eventually, he reached out to ask her on a date.

"He texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez recalled. "We had a nice dinner."

Jennifer Lopez Dishes on Her First Date With Alex Rodriguez as Her Twins Steal the Show! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

In an October 2017 interview with Vanity Fair, the two also dished on their first date.

"He was sitting there in his white shirt, very confident and manly, but then he was just so talkative!” Lopez recalled. "I don’t know if he thought it was a date. I thought it was a date. Then I knew he was nervous because he asked me if I wanted a drink. I said, ‘No, I don’t drink,’ and he asked if I minded if he had one. He was nervous, and it was really cute.”

Rodriguez admitted that he felt "uneasy" about the meet-up until he learned that she was on the market. "She told me around the third or fourth inning that she was single,” he quipped. “I had to get up and go re-adjust my thoughts. I went to the bathroom and got enough courage to send her a text.”

Lopez says the text read: "'You look sexy AF.'"

"And then it took a turn," she continued. “The fire alarm went off, and we had to evacuate. ...No, real­ly. The fire alarm went off!"

March, 2017: ET learned that the two were seeing each other, but at the time they weren't calling "themselves exclusive." However, during the month, they took a trip to the Bahamas, had a weekend in Miami and face-timed with A-Rod's family.

March 31, 2017: Rodriguez confirmed their relationship, telling The View hosts, "It's obvious, we've been having a great time. She's an amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

There are then spotted together for the first time, wearing color-coordinate beige outfits while out on a date.

James Devaney/GC Images

April 24, 2017: Lopez dished on her relationship with the former athlete on The Ellen DeGeneres show, telling the host, "He is a great guy," adding, "Mama don't sleep over on the first date."

May 1, 2017: The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer wowed in a gorgeous blue Valentino gown, giving us major '60s vibes with her half-up, half-down 'do. The former MLB pro kept it classy in a black-and-blue tuxedo and bow tie, accessorizing with Harry Winston Premier Diamond Cufflinks, set in 18K white gold.

Getty Images

June 4, 2017: Things appeared to be getting even more serious after the pair's children regularly spend time together. Lopez posted a photo of herself with her twins, Max and Emma, Rodriguez and his two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

Mid June 2017: The lovebirds go on a romantic European vacation, sharing the most glamorous and stunning photos of their trip together on social media.

June 22, 2017:Rodriguez gushed to ET about how Lopez is the perfect role model for his two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met," the former MLB pro said, praising his lady love. "She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality."

He added, "I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model."

EXCLUSIVE: Alex Rodriguez Says Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez Is a 'Role Model' to His Daughters This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Sept. 13, 2017: Lopez says her relationship with Rodriguez is the first "good one" she's been in.

Lopez opened up to HOLA! USA magazine and said her romance with Rodriguez was the first "good relationship" she's ever been in. Her famous exes include P. Diddy and Ben Affleck.

"I feel like I can say that for the first time -- I don't know -- maybe ever," she said bluntly. And not that I didn't have great relationships, full of love and adventure, but this is the first relationship I've been where I feel like we really make each other better. We complement each other, and there’s really pure, true love. Just wanting to support the other person and make them happy. So, there's a different selflessness in the love that's beautiful and different. And healthy!"

Nov. 2017: They celebrate their first Thanksgiving together as a blended family.

Dec. 2017: Their families celebrate their first Christmas together. Mid-December, the two shared photos of their kids and them decorating the Christmas tree.

Instagram Story

Jan. 5, 2018: J-Rod and their kids have a "family night" at the Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center. The outing further confirms their commitment to one another.

Feb. 4, 2018: In an interview with ET at the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, J.Lo reflected on their year-long relationship.

"What was I doing one year ago today? I was with Alex. We had just met and, you know, it was good," Lopez gushed. "It was a good night."

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she explained. "You know. Just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."

"So much has changed in a year in a sense for us, for each of us individually," she added. "And we're just really happy. It's a good time."

Jennifer Lopez Says She and Alex Rodriguez Are 'Really Happy' After One Year Together (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

March 15, 2018: A-Rod shares an adorable photo of him, Lopez with Max, Emme, Ella and Natasha.

April 2018: Lopez talks about getting a "ring" in her new song, "El Anillo." ET was exclusively on the set of Lopez's video for "El Anillo," which raised eyebrows due to the lyrics, "Nunca había sentido algo tan grande/Y me vuelve loca tu lado salvaje/Tú me has dado tanto que he estado pensando/Ya lo tengo todo, pero/¿Y el anillo pa' cuando?"

The lyrics translate to "I have never felt anything this grand/Your wild side drives me crazy/you have given me so much that I have been thinking that I have it all, but/when will I get the ring?"

When asked if she was hinting at wanting to get an engagement ring, Lopez laughed, replying, "It's more about the value of it. It's kind of like, 'If you want me in your life you have to give me the respect and place in your life that I deserve.' And I think a ring sometimes is a symbol of that but it's more of a symbolic thing."

April 28, 2018: Lopez brought her beau, her younger sister, Lynda Lopez, and mother Guadalupe Rodriguez to the 2018 Time 100 Gala, where she was named one of the most influential people by Time magazine.

ET spoke with the singer at the event, where she shared that her and A-Rod were "in a really great time in our lives."

"Happy personally, professionally," she added. "The future is super bright and I feel like we both feel like we're just beginning. We're beginning a new chapter of our lives, in every way. And it's exciting."

Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Aug. 8, 2018: A-Rod becomes #InstagramBoyfriend goals when he's photographed snapping pics of her while on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Right from start, Rodriguez stepped to the side to let his lady love have the spotlight, and took pictures of all her best angles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Dec. 11. 2018: Lopez gets overcome with emotion while talking about her relationship with her beau during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” she dished. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

Holding back tears, Lopez continued, "He’s just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.”

Feb. 3, 2019: Lopez and Rodriguez celebrate their two-year anniversary with incredibly sweet messages for one another.

"Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!” Lopez wrote. "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

As for Rodriguez, he noted that he felt like he'd been with the superstar "forever" and was looking towards their future.

"Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years," Rodriguez wrote to Lopez. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

"From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished," he continued. "Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead."

Feb. 10, 2019: Lopez says it feels like she and Rodriguez are "starting life all over again" in an interview with ET at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

"We have so much fun together that it feels like we’re starting life all over again, so I love that," Lopez said.

The two also looked incredible on the red carpet together.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Feb. 24, 2019: Lopez and Rodriguez make a stunning pair at the 2019 Oscars.

The couple wowed in matching Tom Ford.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

March 9, 2019: The pair announced their engagement on social media. "She said yes," Rodriguez captions his post, while Lopez just puts hearts in hers.

Feb. 6, 2020: A source tells ET Lopez and Rodriguez were planning for a summer 2020 wedding.

A source told ET that prior to the coronavirus shutting everything down, the two couldn't wait to tie the knot.

"Jennifer and Alex plan to get married in the summer, and can't wait for the big day," the source said. "Jennifer and Alex already do everything together and are basically married, but are excited to make it official."

"The couple is all love, and will be inviting their exes," the source added.

May 26, 2020: Lopez is "heartbroken" over postponing their nuptials due to the coronavirus.

"I'm a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I'm also like, you know what? God has a bigger plan," she said during an appearance on the Today show. "So we just have to wait and see. Maybe it's going to be better. I have to believe that it will be."

As for when she and Rodriguez will be able to have their ceremony, Lopez remarked that "nobody knows" how long social distancing guidelines will continue.

"There's no planning right now. You just have to kind of wait and see how this all plays out," she said. "It's disappointing on one level. After the Super Bowl and after World of Dance, after we finished filming it, I planned to take time off, which is what we're doing kind of right now."

Feb. 9, 2021: A source tells ET Lopez and Rodriguez remain a united front amid cheating rumors between him and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy.

Bravo/Photo Bank - Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Rumors surrounding Rodriguez and 30-year-old LeCroy first swirled during Southern Charm's reunion episode in January, when Craig Conover accused LeCroy of flying "to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." LeCroy immediately denied doing so. She and Rodriguez were later connected by tabloids, with claims circulating that he had previously liked one of her Instagram posts.

A source previously told ET that "Alex Rodriguez never met Madison and doesn’t know her," while LeCroy told Page Six that she and Rodriguez "never met up," but did claim they've "spoken on the phone."

A source told ET in February that Rodriguez and Lopez "are so connected both romantically as a couple and as a family with their kids and these rumors wouldn’t break that."

"Jennifer isn’t bothered and doesn’t care about the Alex and Madison rumors," the source said. "She thinks it’s outside noise and trusts Alex. She’s so in love with him."

Meanwhile, a second source told ET, "Jennifer isn’t happy that her and her relationship are being called into question over a TV show allegation. Alex had assured Jennifer that he did nothing wrong and she believes him. The couple is looking forward to when this all blows over."

Feb. 9, 2021: Lopez shares that she and Rodriguez went to therapy during quarantine.

"It has been actually really good," Lopez told Allure of going to couples therapy. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

She also talked about elaborate plans for their wedding falling through.

"It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas," she revealed. "Maybe that wasn’t the right time. You start thinking of all of these things -- how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."

Feb. 22, 2021: Lopez and Rodriguez spend her twins' 13-year-old birthday apart.

Lopez served her twins, Max and Emme, breakfast in bed for their milestone birthday but wasn't joined by Rodriguez in a video she shared of the sweet moment. A source told ET that Lopez and the kids were in the Dominican Republic for the filming of her latest movie, Shotgun Wedding, while Rodriguez was spending time in Miami.

"She is spending her twins' big 13th birthday out of town while Alex stays in Miami with his kids," the source said. "Alex had work to do, and Jen got some quality time with her kids."

Feb. 28, 2021: The two reunite in the Dominican Republic after he Instagrammed that he was "missing" her.

The two were back together again and showing PDA in the Dominican Republic in late February. In a previous Instagram post, which featured a selfie of the couple cuddled up, Rodriguez wrote that he was "missing" Lopez.

March 10, 2021: A source tells ET that Lopez and Rodriguez were still planning on getting married.

"He is so into her and they have so much fun together," a source told ET. "It is amazing how well they get along. She trusts him like no one else she has been with, and is in one of the best places in her career and personal life."

The source added that Lopez "definitely loves how he is with her kids and he is always supportive and on board championing anything she does."

March 12, 2021: Lopez and Rodriguez reportedly split

A source tells ET, the two decided to call off their engagement and go their separate ways.

"The couple has called off their engagement and have decided their relationship has run its course," the source says. "Jennifer felt like moving forward to marriage wasn't right. Recently Alex’s character has been called into question and that didn’t sit right with Jennifer. The couple will always have respect for each other."

Page Six, who was first to report the news, quoted a source who said it was the cheating rumors surrounding Rodriguez and LeCroy that led to the breakup.

"There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," the source said.

Meanwhile, People quoted a source who said the split was "a long time coming."

"They are tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut and dry break up," the source said. "It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all."

March 13, 2021: Working Things Through

A day after news of their split, a source tells ET that that the two continue to work on their relationship.

"Jennifer and Alex remain a couple. Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things," the source says. "There is no third party involved. She's currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez Is ‘Not Paying Attention to Gossip’ Amid Alex Rodriguez-Madison LeCroy Rumors (Source) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Split After 4 Years Together

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 'Still Planning on Getting Married'

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Reunite in Dominican Republic

Related Gallery