Two years of couple goals!

Jennifer Lopez took to Instagram on Sunday, not to talk about the Super Bowl, but to celebrate a special anniversary for herself and her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez.

The 49-year-old pop diva shared a series of precious photos with her love, captioning the romantic shots with a special message.

"Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!” she wrote. "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

Lopez went on to praise Rodriguez for not being predictable and gushed about finding him later in life.

"Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time.. our time,” she continued. "Te Amo Macho… #atapontheshoulder #2years.”

The couple spent Super Bowl Sunday together as Rodriguez celebrated the debut of his first Super Bowl commercial spot for Planters.

