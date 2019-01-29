Jennifer Lopez Wows Boyfriends Past and Present With Sexy New Selfie

Even Jennifer Lopez’s exes can’t help but publicly declare how much they admire her!

The 49-year-old beauty took to Instagram to share a sexy new snap showcasing her super-fit body and steamy abs on Tuesday.

She indicated the hot bod was thanks to giving up sugar and carbs for 10 days.

“Day 9 and feelin’... like I can’t wait for Day 10. 😅,” Lopez wrote. “Who’s still with us? @arod #10DayChallenge #NoSugarNoCarbs @niyamasol #niyamasol #jloxniyamasol.”

The Latin superstar’s ex, Diddy, was quick to comment on the pic.

“OMG,” he wrote alongside an emoji with heart eyes.

Lopez’s current beau, Alex Rodriguez, also piped in, commenting, “Lucky me.”

One Instagram account then called on Lopez’s ex-lover (and father to her twins, Max and Emme) Marc Anthony, to add his feedback on the singer’s svelte figure.

See more on Lopez and her health and fitness regimen below.

