Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are getting a healthy start to 2019!

The 43-year-old former baseball pro took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off how he and his girlfriend are getting a jump on the new year. Set to "Limitless," Lopez's latest song, the intense workout clip features both Rodriguez and Lopez flexing their arms, abs and legs in the gym.

Wearing a black sports bra and leggings, Lopez's toned body is on full display in the clip, while Rodriguez kept it simple with a white T-shirt and black pants.

"The grind never stops," he captioned the post. "What are you going to make of 2019? 👇🏽 #thecorp"

Though they spent New Year's Day in the gym, the couple's last night of 2018 was much more relaxed. On Tuesday, Lopez shared a pic of herself with her 10-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme. In the shot, both kids are sound asleep in their mom's arms.

"About last night... Perfect way to start the year... Love that they still wanna fall asleep in Mama’s arms ♥️♥️🙏🏼," she wrote.

Also on Tuesday, Lopez shared photos of herself decked out in New Year's Eve gear alongside an uplifting message of excitement and positivity regarding 2019.

"I love the first day of a new year... I think because of the endless possibilities and new adventures that lie ahead ... and the opportunity to do things not ever done before!!!" Lopez wrote. "On the first day of this New Year I am very pensive and super calm... but also ready and excited to get after reaching some of my goals I’ve yet to accomplish."

"The past year was one of realizing our limitless power and this year will be putting that into serious action!! So be daring, be fun, be kind, be courageous, be dependable, be committed to what makes your heart sing and your spirits soar.. be relentless in the pursuit of your passions. And most of all be loving," she continued. "Unify when you have the chance, never divide! And just watch what happens!!! Wishing you all a healthy, happy, prosperous and joy filled New Year.... Be #limitless HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE! I love you all so much!! #theonlythingstoppingyouisyou"

Watch the video below for more on the power couple:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Take a Spin in a Red Convertible with Their Kids

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Daughters Perform a Song Together -- Watch!

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Host a Star-Studded Holiday Party

Related Gallery