Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez know how to go into a new year with style!

The 43-year-old former baseball pro took to Instagram on Sunday to share a snap of his family cruising in a flashy red convertible. In the pic, Rodriguez is joined by Lopez, 49, and her 10-year-old twins, Maximilian and Emme. Also along for the ride were Rodriguez's daughters, Ella, 10, and Natasha, 14.

Rodriguez is smiling from the driver's seat in the snap, with Lopez, wearing a fur coat and sunglasses, by his side. The kids, meanwhile, all squeezed into the backseat, sporting stylish winter wear and posing with gorgeous grins.

"Cruising into the new year like 🚘🎉," Rodriguez captioned the pic. "How are you spending the last of your 2018?"

Just hours after the convertible photo, Rodriguez took to his Instagram Story to share how the family spent the rest of their Sunday. From Rodriguez's pics and videos it appears the group had an amazing beach day in Malibu, California.

In one clip, Lopez is staring off at the ocean while the kids play in the water. Rodriguez joins his girlfriend in the next post, wrapping his arms around the "Limitless" singer and deeming it a "perfect day."

In a sunset shot the kids take center stage, hugging and smiling as they pose for a pic at the water's edge.

Back in March, a source told ET about the couple's "blended" family.

"They complement each other well. They are both driven business people with the same background and are passionate about their charitable efforts," the source said of Lopez and Rodriguez. "Their families are now blended and live together."

