Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have never looked better!

The superstar couple stepped out in their classiest ensembles for a business meeting in Miami, Florida, on Friday. Lopez and Rodriguez couldn't have looked more chic -- or in shape -- after they announced they're going 10 days without consuming sugar or carbs.

The pair is about halfway through their diet, which they challenged celeb pals like Leah Remini, Hoda Kotb and Michael Strahan to follow on Instagram earlier this week. They've been keeping fans updated along the way, whether it means sharing how good they feel or how much they're craving certain snacks.

Friday's outing -- during which Lopez rocked a curve-hugging dress and Rodriguez sported a stylist suit -- proved to be a nice distraction for the twosome, who couldn't have looked happier in the Sunshine State.

VAEM/BACKGRID

From day one of their relationship, Lopez and Rodriguez have seemingly been on the same page, prioritizing family, work and fitness. The Shades of Blue star recently opened up about her romance with Rodriguez, calling their partnership completely "supportive."

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down. But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me -- it was about me figuring out me," Lopez told Harper's Bazaar. "Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing."

"There’s an evolution there that had to happen for me," she added. "I feel like I’m in a better place now.”

