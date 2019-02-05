Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez's relationship is stronger than ever after two years of dating.

On Tuesday, Rodriguez shared a glowing two-year anniversary message for Lopez on Instagram, professing his love for his superstar girlfriend. The former MLB pro shared cute pictures of the two together, as well as family pics of them spending time with their children from previous marriages -- Rodriguez is a father to daughters Ella and Natasha from his marriage to Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is a mom to twins Emme and Max from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

"Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years," Rodriguez wrote to Lopez. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

"From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished," he continued. "Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead."

Rodriguez later praised her work ethic, and thanked her for her "unconditional love."

"Macha, your hard work is unmatched," he wrote. "Your relentless drive and determination push me to be a better man each and every day. Like you there is none other. Words will never do justice to what the last two years have meant to me. Thank you for always being you, for your unwavering support and unconditional love.❤. Te amo mucho, Lola. Macho 13."

On Monday, Lopez shared her own sweet message for Rodriguez to mark their anniversary. The 49-year-old actress and singer noted that Rodriguez, 43, made her feel like a "teenager" again.

"Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship. And so much love!!" she Instagrammed. "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho... #atapontheshoulder #2years."

Last October, Rodriguez shared how her relationship with Rodriguez was different from her past high-profile romances. Aside from Anthony, Lopez's famous exes include P. Diddy and Ben Affleck.

"When we met, we’d both already done a lot of work on ourselves," she explained to InStyle.

She echoed the sentiment when she recently spoke to Harper's BAZAAR for their February cover.

“For me, the relationship journey has been very up and down," she admitted. "But it didn’t have to do with anybody else but me -- it was about me figuring out me. Until you learn to love yourself, you can’t completely love [someone else] in a way that is pure and true. Once you do that, you can have relationships that are based on love and respect, that are supportive and nourishing."

