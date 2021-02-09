Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are going strong! Despite recent rumors surrounding Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, a source tells ET that the former baseball pro and his fiancée "are so connected both romantically as a couple and as a family with their kids and these rumors wouldn’t break that." Lopez is mom to 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, while Rodriguez is dad to Ella, 12, and Natasha, 16.

"Jennifer isn’t bothered and doesn’t care about the Alex and Madison rumors," the source says of Rodriguez's fiancée. "She thinks it’s outside noise and trusts Alex. She’s so in love with him."

The source adds that Lopez is "truly unaffected" by the speculation, while a second source notes that the singer "isn’t paying too much attention to the rumors surrounding Alex and Madison."

"Jennifer isn’t happy that her and her relationship are being called into question over a TV show allegation," the second source says. "Alex had assured Jennifer that he did nothing wrong and she believes him. The couple is looking forward to when this all blows over."

The rumors first swirled during Southern Charm's reunion episode, when Craig Conover accused LeCroy of flying "to Miami to f**k an ex-MLB player." LeCroy immediately denied doing so. She and Rodriguez were later connected by tabloids, with claims circulating that he had previously liked one of her Instagram posts.

A source previously told ET that "Alex Rodriguez never met Madison and doesn’t know her," while LeCroy told Page Six that she and Rodriguez "never met up," but did claim they've "spoken on the phone."

ET previously reached out to Rodriguez and LeCroy for comment.

As for Rodriguez and Lopez's wedding -- which was supposed to take place in 2020, but was put on hold due to COVID-19 -- the first source says that "Jennifer absolutely still wants to marry Alex and the gossip isn’t affecting her at all."

The news comes the same day Lopez told Allure that, while their wedding's cancellation was "a big deal," she's looking forward to having the big day when it's safe.

"Maybe that wasn’t the right time," she said. "You start thinking of all of these things -- how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."

In the same interview, Lopez revealed that she and Rodriguez participated in therapy amid quarantine.

"It has been actually really good," Lopez said of quarantine. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

