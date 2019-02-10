Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez definitely made a style statement on the 2019 GRAMMYs red carpet!

The couple dressed to kill on music's biggest night, Lopez rocking a bejeweled Ralph & Russo halter gown and a matching hat, while Rodriguez sported a colorful suit. The couple recently celebrated their two-year anniversary with super sweet messages for one another, and Lopez told ET's Kevin Frazier and and Nancy O'Dell that they "had an amazing day together" celebrating. Lopez says her beau does indeed make her feel like a teenager again.

"We have so much fun together that it feels like we’re starting life all over again, so I love that," Lopez said.

Meanwhile, Rodriguez had their family on the brain, giving their kids -- his daughters Natasha and Ella and Lopez's twins, Max and Emme -- a shout-out.

"We have all four kids at home, so hi kids!" Rodriguez said.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lopez is performing at the GRAMMYs on Sunday, leading a highly anticipated Motown tribute, and says she's dedicating the performance to her mom, Lupe.

"I’m super excited about it, truly humbled -- to be able to do something like this is a dream come true!" she said. "I used to dance with my mom -- I’m dedicating this performance tonight to my mom -- Lupe! Mommy, this is for you because we used to dance around to this music. I grew up with this music and me and my sisters -- the three of us -- we were, like, the backups. We were The Temptations and we just sing with her and I feel it’s a dream come true."

