There's one awards show that always takes fashion to the next level and that's the GRAMMYs!

The 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards were no different, with singers and musicians pulling out all the stops to deliver some of the most show-stopping, over-the-top and eccentric looks of the night. From bright colors, shimmer, sequins and major bling to skin-baring, rocker-inspired and couture creations, these celebrities caught our eye on Sunday night.

Bebe Rexha -- who is nominated for Best New Artist and Best Collaboration for "Meant to Be" with Florida Georgia Line -- turned heads in a plunging red Monsoori dress with tulle, accessorizing with a stunning diamond necklace and matching earrings and bracelet.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Jennifer Lopez shut it down in a white, bejeweled Ralph & Russo gown, which she fabulously paired with a wide-brimmed hat.

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Camila Cabello delivered another major look of the night. The "Havana" singer arrived in a custom Armani Privé long-sleeved fuchsia gown fully embroidered in pink crystals, with a high neck and open back.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

See the rest of our favorite standout looks from the 2019 GRAMMY Awards by clicking through the gallery of best-dressed celebs.

