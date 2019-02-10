Ricky Martin is scoring major cool dad points at the 2019 GRAMMY Awards.

The "Livin' la Vida Loca" singer is father to three kids -- 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino and 1-month-old daughter Lucia -- and decided to bring one of his sons as his date to the 61st annual awards show at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Martin proudly posed with his mini-me on the red carpet, but it was their candid moments that fans couldn't get enough of. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star was too cute as he pointed out the camera and gave his son a big high five.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Martin opened up about adjusting to life as a father of three while speaking with ET at the Golden Globes last month.

"I haven't slept for 15 days," Martin joked. "Nobody sleeps in the house, it's really cool. It's insane but it's beautiful. I'm so happy."

"We love this, this is my career, I've been doing this since I was 12 years old," he said about show business. "I was born doing this, but there's nothing like the tranquility at home, when you have your kids running when you open the door of your house and they run toward you and they say, 'Daddy, Daddy, welcome home!' It's the best thing."

