Ricky Martin wouldn't trade his busy home life for anything in the world.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke to the 47-year-old multi-talented star at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday, where he talked about family always coming first. On New Year's Eve, Martin revealed that he and his husband, Jwan Yosef, are proud new parents to their baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef. Martin is also a dad to twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he welcomed in August 2008.

"I haven't slept for 15 days," Martin joked about adjusting to the latest addition to their family. "Nobody sleeps in the house, it's really cool. It's insane but it's beautiful. I'm so happy."

On Sunday, Martin Instagrammed a cute photo his husband took of him getting ready for the Golden Globes while also watching his newborn. Martin said that although awards shows are fun, nothing can compare to the "tranquility" he feels at home with his children.

"We love this, this is my career, I've been doing this since I was 12 years old," he said about show business. "I was born doing this, but there's nothing like the tranquility at home, when you have your kids running when you open the door of your house and they run toward you and they say, 'Daddy, Daddy, welcome home!' It's the best thing."

Martin is at the Globes to represent the critically acclaimed mini-series, Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, which racked up four nominations. The singer said he would love to go back to acting after being part of such a successful project.

"I'm here in Hollywood at the moment, reading a couple of scripts," he shared. "I'm really excited. Things are happening. Really good things are happening ... I'm in a really good place right now, let's see what happens."

He also teased new music and more performances coming this year!

"I would definitely go back to Vegas, of course, that residency was amazing," he said of performing in Sin City again after his successful All In residency last year. "I have more offers to go back. It's already 2019. I know it's busy already. Music is coming. A lot is going on."

ET recently spoke to Martin's Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story co-star, Edgar Ramirez, who gushed about being an "uncle" to Martin's baby girl. Watch below for more:

