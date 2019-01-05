Edgar Ramirez can't wait to meet Ricky Martin's baby girl.

The 41-year-old actor couldn't help but gush about his Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story co-star's new bundle of joy, while at the BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party held at the Four Seasons Hotel on Saturday.

"I'm an uncle. I'm an uncle!" Ramirez excitingly told ET's Denny Directo, referring to Martin and his husband Jwan Yosef's daughter, Lucia. While he still hasn’t gotten a chance to meet the newest family member, the Venezuelan stud said that he's looking forward to meeting her very soon.

"I just got in, but I will pay my visit next week," he shared. "I am so excited. I can't wait to meet her."

On New Year's Eve, the "Vente Pa'Ca" singer announced that he and Yosef "became proud parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef."

"It has been a special time for us and we can't wait to see where this stellar baby will take us," he wrote alongside a photo of them holding her tiny hands. "Both her beautiful brothers, me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia ❤."

Upon seeing the happy news, Ramirez left a sweet comment on Martin's post. "Congratulations. What a great joy. Welcome Lucia," he wrote in Spanish, adding, "It's a girl."

Both Martin and Ramirez -- who is nominated in the Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Made for TV Movie category at the 2019 Golden Globes -- will be reuniting with the rest of the Versace cast at Sunday's awards ceremony.

"We're very excited. When you walk into projects, you never know what's going to happen," Ramirez told ET. "You walk in with the best expectations and we always felt that there was something very personal in this project. We all became very close friends...It really feels like all these events are amazing, beautiful excuses to spend time together again."

The Ryan Murphy-created series is the most-nominated show at this year's Globes. While it would be great to snag multiple wins, Ramirez said that he's just grateful to be recognized for his work.

"It's a huge honor, we are very [grateful]," he expressed. "Just being there and being invited to the party, and having the Hollywood Foreign Press Association showing so much support and love to the show is already an award. Whatever happens tomorrow will just be the cherry on the top."

"In the end Versace is not only a recount of all the events that led up to his assassination," he explained. "It's also a story about family, family ties and the complexity of family life."

