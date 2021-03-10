Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are still in the process of walking down the aisle.

The couple got engaged in March 2019 and had to postpone their wedding plans amid the coronavirus pandemic. A source tells ET, "Jennifer and Alex are still planning on getting married."

"He is so into her and they have so much fun together. It is amazing how well they get along," the source adds. "She trusts him like no one else she has been with, and is in one of the best places in her career and personal life."

The source notes that Lopez "definitely loves how he is with her kids and he is always supportive and on board championing anything she does."

"He is her biggest fan," the source continues, adding that Rodriguez "tells her how gorgeous, smart and perfect she is all day. He is so in love with her and has no problem showing it."

The couple recently reunited in the Dominican Republic, where Lopez has been filming her upcoming movie, Shotgun Wedding. A source told ET that the two were apart as "Alex had work to do" in Miami and "Jen got some quality time with her kids" who are with her on set.

Meanwhile, despite recent rumors surrounding Rodriguez and Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy, another source previously told ET that the former baseball pro and his fiancée "are so connected both romantically as a couple and as a family with their kids and these rumors wouldn’t break that."

"Jennifer isn’t bothered and doesn’t care about the Alex and Madison rumors," the source said. "She thinks it’s outside noise and trusts Alex. She’s so in love with him."

