Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are making things official.

The power couple announced their engagement on Instagram on Saturday, March 9, sharing a photo of Lopez's massive sparkler on her ring finger. The two have been inseparable ever since confirming their relationship in early 2017, and quickly became #couplegoals.

While the two had been fighting off engagement rumors for the last year, explaining how they wanted to take their time, fans and friends couldn't help but express how happy they were for the twosome on their respective posts.

ET's taking a look at J.Lo and A-Rod's fairy-tale love story, from their first dates to making their red carpet debut, to getting engaged.

Feb. 2017: The two reconnected while they were separately having lunch and Lopez went up to the athlete.

"I was having lunch somewhere and I saw him as he passed by," Lopez told Ellen DeGeneres during an appearance on her daytime show in April 2017. "Afterwards, I went outside, and for some reason I felt like tapping him on the shoulder."

Lopez said that they first started chatting about living in Los Angeles, as Rodriguez had just moved to California after residing on the east coast for years. Eventually, he reached out to ask her on a date.

"He texted me, said, 'Let's go out to dinner,' and I said, 'OK,'" Lopez recalled. "We had a nice dinner."

March, 2017: ET learned that the two were seeing each other, but at the time they weren't calling "themselves exclusive." However, during the month, they took a trip to the Bahamas, had a weekend in Miami and face-time with A-Rod's family.

March 31, 2017: Rodriguez confirmed their relationship, telling The View hosts, "It's obvious, we've been having a great time. She's an amazing girl and one of the smartest human beings I've ever met and also an incredible mother."

There are then spotted together for the first time, wearing color-coordinate beige outfits while out on a date.

April 24, 2017: Lopez dished on her relationship with the former athlete on The Ellen DeGeneres show, telling the host, "He is a great guy," adding, "Mama don't sleep over on the first date."

May 1, 2017: The couple made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in New York City.

The "Ain't Your Mama" singer wowed in a gorgeous blue Valentino gown, giving us major '60s vibes with her half-up, half-down 'do. The former MLB pro kept it classy in a black-and-blue tuxedo and bow tie, accessorizing with Harry Winston Premier Diamond Cufflinks, set in 18K white gold.

June 4, 2017: Things appeared to be getting even more serious after the pair's children regularly spend time together. Lopez posted a photo of herself with her twins, Max and Emma, Rodriguez and his two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

Mid June 2017: The lovebirds go on a romantic European vacation, sharing the most glamorous and stunning photos of their trip together on social media.

June 22, 2017:Rodriguez gushed to ET about how Lopez is the perfect role model for his two daughters, Ella and Natasha.

"Jennifer is one of the most brilliant business minds that I've ever met," the former MLB pro said, praising his lady love. "She's the hardest working lady and, you know, I grew up with a single mother. I have two daughters. I am a big, big promoter of women equality."

He added, "I like that for my daughters and Jennifer is the role model."

Nov. 2017: They celebrate their first Thanksgiving together as a blended family.

Dec. 2017: Their families celebrate their first Christmas together. Mid-December, the two shared photos of their kids and them decorating the Christmas tree.

Jan. 5, 2018: J-Rod and their kids have a "family night" at the Los Angeles Lakers game at Staples Center. The outing further confirms their commitment to one another.

Feb. 4, 2018: In an interview with ET at the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night concert, J.Lo reflected on their year-long relationship.

"What was I doing one year ago today? I was with Alex. We had just met and, you know, it was good," Lopez gushed. "It was a good night."

"It's crazy. We both are so happy about our lives right now and where we're at professionally, as well as personally," she explained. "You know. Just things seem to be flowing in a really beautiful way. We both have a lot of support for each other and a lot of love for each other."

"So much has changed in a year in a sense for us, for each of us individually," she added. "And we're just really happy. It's a good time."

March 15, 2018: A-Rod shares an adorable photo of him, Lopez with Max, Emme, Ella and Natasha.

April 28, 2018: Lopez brought her beau, her younger sister, Lynda Lopez, and mother Guadalupe Rodriguez to the 2018 Time 100 Gala, where she was named one of the most influential people by Time magazine.

ET spoke with the singer at the event, where she shared that her and A-Rod were "in a really great time in our lives."

"Happy personally, professionally," she added. "The future is super bright and I feel like we both feel like we're just beginning. We're beginning a new chapter of our lives, in every way. And it's exciting."

Aug. 8, 2018: A-Rod becomes #InstagramBoyfriend goals when he's photographed snapping pics of her while on the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Right from start, Rodriguez stepped to the side to let his lady love have the spotlight, and took pictures of all her best angles.

Dec. 11. 2018: Lopez gets overcome with emotion while talking about her relationship with her beau during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

"He’s come into my life and really contributed in such a way. He’s so supportive, he’s so loving,” she dished. "He’s one of these people, he’s like, ‘Shine, be the best.’ Some people try to dull you down, try to squish you down and he’s so not like that. And it’s just so refreshing. It’s just such a beautiful thing.”

Holding back tears, Lopez continued, "He’s just a very generous, loving spirit, soul.”

Feb. 3, 2019: Lopez and Rodriguez celebrate their two-year anniversary with incredibly sweet messages for one another.

"Two years of laughter, two years of fun, two years of adventures, of excitement of growing and learning of true friendship, and so much love!!” Lopez wrote. "You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place… in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life… you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again.”

As for Rodriguez, he noted that he felt like he'd been with the superstar "forever" and was looking towards their future.

"Macha 13, I can’t believe it’s been two years," Rodriguez wrote to Lopez. "Only 730 days, which have flown by, but it feels like we have been together forever. We are meant to be, and how much you mean to me cannot be put into words."

"From baseball games, to traveling across the world to shows in Vegas. We have done it all together and every moment with you is cherished," he continued. "Where this road will take us next is unknown but there is no one else I would rather have by my side. The journey is just beginning and I am excited for what’s ahead."

Feb. 10, 2019: Lopez says it feels like she and Rodriguez are "starting life all over again" in an interview with ET at the 2019 GRAMMYs.

"We have so much fun together that it feels like we’re starting life all over again, so I love that," Lopez said.

The two also looked incredible on the red carpet together.

Feb. 24, 2019: Lopez and Rodriguez make a stunning pair at the 2019 Oscars.

The couple wowed in matching Tom Ford.

March 9, 2019: The pair announced their engagement on social media. "She said yes," Rodriguez captions his post, while Lopez just puts hearts in hers.

