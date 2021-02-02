Josh Duhamel to Star in 'Shotgun Wedding' Alongside Jennifer Lopez

Josh Duhamel is stepping in to take the role opposite Jennifer Lopez in Shotgun Wedding. Lionsgate announced the news Tuesday, after ET confirmed last month that the 48-year-old was in talks to replace Armie Hammer in the upcoming film.

"We couldn’t be happier for our bride and groom of this Shotgun Wedding," Erin Westerman, president of production for the Lionsgate Motion Pictures Group, said in a press release. "We know Josh and Jennifer will make a compelling and sexy on-screen couple and they will be fun sparring partners as their dream destination wedding erupts into a memorable nightmare."

In addition to Duhamel's casting news, Lionsgate announced that Sonia Braga will play Lopez’s character’s mother, with Jennifer Coolidge playing Duhamel’s character’s mom.

"We are also thrilled to bring Jennifer and Sonia on to our cast as Mothers of the Bride and Groom," Westerman said. "Their acting and comedic talents will add another fun layer to this already-rich action-comedy."

The film centers on a couple who gather their very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding just as the pair begins to get cold feet.

Hammer was originally cast in the rom-com, but announced in January that he decided to step down from the role after private messages that appeared to be written by him went viral. In the alleged DMs --which have not been confirmed were authored by Hammer -- graphic sexual fantasies are described, some with references to cannibalism.

In a statement to ET about the scandal, Hammer said, "I'm not responding to these bulls**t claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I'm grateful to them for that."

A production spokesman for the film also told ET in a statement, "Given the imminent start date of Shotgun Wedding, Armie has requested to step away from the film and we support him in his decision."

Meanwhile, a source recently told ET that Hammer's social media scandal has left his ex, Elizabeth Chambers, stunned. The two split in July after 10 years of marriage and share two children -- 6-year-old daughter Harper and 4-year-old son Ford.

"Elizabeth is in complete shock by the allegations against Armie and feels like her world has been turned upside down," the source said. "She is sickened by the various women’s claims."

"Her first priority, as always, are their children and trying to protect them from this news and make sure that they feel safe and secure," the source continued. "She does not want them to be traumatized by everything going on."

In a statement posted to Instagram on Monday, Chambers wrote that she's "been trying to process everything that has transpired."

"I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn’t realize how much I didn’t know," she wrote. "I support any victim of assault or abuse and urge anyone who has experienced this pain to seek the help she or he needs to heal."

"My sole focus and attention will continue to be on our children, on my work and on healing during this incredibly difficult time," she wrote. "Thank you for all of the love and support, and thank you in advance for your continued kindness, respect, and consideration for our children and me as we find ways to move forward."

