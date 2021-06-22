Alex Rodriguez 'Isn't Going to Be Dating for a While' Following Jennifer Lopez Split, Source Says
Alex Rodriguez Is 'Very Aware' of Attention Surrounding Jennifer…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez 'Very Into One Another' as Rekind…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Share a Kiss Mid-Workout (Source)
Why Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Works This Tim…
Jennifer Lopez Grins During Miami Reunion With Ben Affleck
How Jennifer Lopez's Kids Feel About Her Rekindled Romance With …
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Pack on the PDA During Dinner Dat…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are 'Hopeful About Their Relation…
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Cuddle Up During Night Out in Wes…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Passionately Kiss During Dinner i…
Alex Rodriguez Reunites With Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis and Calls H…
Where Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt’s Relationship Stands Now (…
Ben Affleck Has ‘Stamp of Approval’ From J.Lo’s Fam, A$AP Rocky …
Big Winners From the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, Alex Rodriguez…
Chris Harrison Exits the ‘Bachelor’ Franchise, Bennifer 2.0 Is O…
Dixie D'Amelio on Whether She Had Apprehensions Filming New Fami…
H.E.R. on Possible Collaboration With Zendaya and Kehlani After …
Machine Gun Kelly Dyes Tongue Black and Makes Out With Megan Fox…
Tina Knowles-Lawson Gushes Over Spending Quality Time With Her G…
‘American Idol’ Winner Chayce Beckham on How He’s Celebrating Hi…
Alex Rodriguez might be out and about, but he has no intention of jumping into another relationship at the moment.
The former MLB player has been spotted in New York City this week, and was also at Lindsay Shookus' house in the Hamptons for her birthday over the weekend. While Shookus' ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, has rekindled his romance with Rodriguez's ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, a source tells ET that the 41-year-old Saturday Night Live producer and the 45-year-old athlete are not an item.
Rather, the two have been just friends for 15 years. "He was at her house for an hour," the source says of Rodriguez being spotted at Shookus' birthday celebration. "He is friends with a lot of women."
As for Rodriguez's dating life, the source adds, "He isn’t going to be dating for a while."
Instead, the former New York Yankees star has been spending time with his two daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, and their mom, his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Earlier this week, he was spotted having lunch at NYC's Bar Pitti with Natasha, Ella, Scurtis and her current husband, Angel Nicolas.
A few weeks prior, Rodriguez also posted to Instagram a selfie with his ex, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008, and called her a "world class mommy."
For more on how Rodriguez is doing following his split from Lopez, check out the video below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Alex Rodriguez and Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus Hang Out at Party
Alex Rodriguez Has 'Come to Terms' With Jennifer Lopez Split
A-Rod Posts About 'New Beginning' as Bennifer Reunites in Miami
Related Gallery