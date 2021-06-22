Alex Rodriguez might be out and about, but he has no intention of jumping into another relationship at the moment.

The former MLB player has been spotted in New York City this week, and was also at Lindsay Shookus' house in the Hamptons for her birthday over the weekend. While Shookus' ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, has rekindled his romance with Rodriguez's ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, a source tells ET that the 41-year-old Saturday Night Live producer and the 45-year-old athlete are not an item.

Rather, the two have been just friends for 15 years. "He was at her house for an hour," the source says of Rodriguez being spotted at Shookus' birthday celebration. "He is friends with a lot of women."

As for Rodriguez's dating life, the source adds, "He isn’t going to be dating for a while."

Instead, the former New York Yankees star has been spending time with his two daughters, 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella, and their mom, his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. Earlier this week, he was spotted having lunch at NYC's Bar Pitti with Natasha, Ella, Scurtis and her current husband, Angel Nicolas.

A few weeks prior, Rodriguez also posted to Instagram a selfie with his ex, whom he was married to from 2002 to 2008, and called her a "world class mommy."

