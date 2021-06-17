Alex Rodriguez is moving on from Jennifer Lopez.

A source tells ET that while the former MLB star initially held out hope that he and Lopez could reconcile, he's now accepting that it's just not in the cards. Rodriguez and Lopez announced in a joint statement back in April that they were calling off their engagement. She's since moved on with Ben Affleck.

"When they first split, he wanted to work things out, and still held on to hope that he and J.Lo would get back together," the source says. "He's come to terms with the fact that it's over now."

Rodriguez is very aware of all of the attention surrounding Lopez and Affleck, the source adds, but is trying to focus on himself and what's in store for his future.

One month before Lopez and Rodriguez officially announced their split, multiple sources told ET that the two had called off their engagement, with one source noting that the former couple decided their relationship "had run its course." One day later, however, a source told ET that the two were continuing their relationship and "working through things," and that "no third party was involved."

Lopez mocked the split headlines in a TikTok set to rapper Saweetie's song, "Pretty B**ch Freestyle," at the time, while Rodriguez declared he was "not single" in a video obtained by TMZ. He also tagged Lopez in an Instagram post, writing, "New week. New day. Onward, upward."

An additional source told ET in May that Rodriguez was "surprised" by how quickly Lopez reunited with Affleck after their breakup,

"Jennifer and Alex have remained in contact after breaking up and have even seen each other since the split. The two plan to remain friends and are also in business together," the source said at the time. "Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup. At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."

As for Lopez, a source told ET that the singer "tried her hardest" to make her relationship with Rodriguez work, but it just "wasn't making her happy anymore."

"She knew it was time to let go. There were issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past," added the source. "Her kids are sad about the breakup because they all grew so close, but ultimately want what's best for their mom and for her to be happy. There is still love and respect between the two families."

Jennifer Lopez Split From Alex Rodriguez Over 'Trust Issues She Couldn't Get Past'



