Alex Rodriguez Calls Ex-Wife Cynthia Scurtis 'World Class Mommy' as the Two Reunite
Alex Rodriguez reunited with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.
The 45-year-old former New York Yankee called his ex a "world class mommy" while they spent some time together on Saturday. A-Rod reposted a video of Scurtis wrapping his leg in ice, as well as a selfie of the two of them with a friend.
"Cynthia is a world class mommy to our girls…wrapping ice though?!?!?! LOL," the athlete captioned the clip he posted on his Instagram Story. In the video the two are dressed in workout clothes and at a gym.
In a separate Story, he, Scurtis and friend Angel Nicolas pose for a pic. The former couple are parents to daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13. Rodriguez and Scurtis were married from 2002 to 2008.
In an interview with the Raising the Bar podcast in January, the former baseball star opened up about co-parenting with Scurtis, admitting that being in a blended family "takes some navigating." He added that by putting his daughters first, he found himself to be a "more compassionate, more considerate" person.
"When I want to do things at Christmas with the girls, I may start asking for, not permission, but proactively in July I may be talking about Christmas, versus if I was in a different state of mind, I would drop it Dec. 15 and say, 'Hey, Cynthia, can I have the kids?'" he explained. "So it's been a really, really nice experience for us. I'm very friendly with [Cynthia's husband] Angel, he's wonderful with my girls. I think having four good people at the table, well, three good people and me."
He also called his ex-wife a "great mother."
In April, Jennifer Lopez and Rodriguez called off their two-year engagement and called it quits after four years of dating. J.Lo has since moved on and rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck.
A source told ET last month, if Rodriguez had it his way, he would still be in a relationship with Lopez. "It was definitely her call to end it," the source said. "He would have loved for it to keep going."
After news of J.Lo and Affleck together, a separate source had told ET that the former New York Yankee was "shocked" by the news. See more in the video below.
