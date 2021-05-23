Alex Rodriguez Posts About 'New Beginning' as Jennifer Lopez Reunites With Ben Affleck in Miami: Pic!
Alex Rodriguez is focusing his energy on the future. The former baseball star took to his Instagram Story on Sunday to share that he's stepping "into a new beginning," as his ex Jennifer Lopez reunites with Ben Affleck.
"I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearly out of my life," he wrote. "New energy is emerging. New levels are unlocking for me mentally, physically, and spiritually. I am remaining patient and know that this new phase of my life is coming."
Lopez, meanwhile, seems to be embracing her new beginning with her old flame. The triple threat was all smiles as she reunited with Affleck in Miami, Florida, on Sunday.
The former exes were snapped while walking outside together. Lopez, 51, put on a wide smile as she descended a staircase ahead of Affleck, 48.
The pair, famously known as Bennifer, recently rekindled their romance years after calling off their engagement and split in 2004. Affleck was spotted visiting J.Lo's Los Angeles home on multiple occasions, and the two took a trip to Montana, with a source telling ET the pair "are having fun together."
"Jen is loving the attention she has been getting from Ben," the source said. "Jen and Ben didn't get along at the end of their relationship years ago. But once their hurt feelings subsided, they were friendly for many years."
"Now that they've fully reconnected, they are having fun together and care about each other a great deal," the source added.
As for Rodriguez, whose engagement with Lopez officially ended last month, a source told ET on Thursday that the former athlete would still be with Lopez if he could.
"Alex understands that Jennifer is single, but felt shocked by [her and Affleck's] quick meetup," the source said. "At the end of the day, Alex wants Jennifer to be happy, but the way everything has unfolded doesn't sit well with him."
See more in the video below.
