Alex Rodriguez is showing off his results after working hard on his physique. On Wednesday, the baseball legend shared pictures on Instagram of his noticeable slim-down in just four months.

Rodriguez, 45, posted side-by-side pictures of himself from December and now. He shared that he got the results by working out and eating healthier, and has been determined to leave "the Dad-bod" in 2020. Rodriguez has two daughters -- 16-year-old Natasha and 13-year-old Ella -- he shares with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.

"Left the Dad-bod in 2020. 💪🏽," he wrote. "Anyone else determined to stick with their fitness goals this year? I've been consistent with my workouts and finally put down the chips."

Rodriguez is newly single after splitting from his ex-fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, after four years of dating. The two are still friendly after their breakup, and had dinner together last Friday at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles. A source told ET that the exes arrived separately and left separately, noting that "the dinner did not appear to be a romantic situation."

In their joint statement announcing their split, Rodriguez and 51-year-old Lopez said they will continue to be friends.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so," they said. "We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects."

Meanwhile, a source told ET that Lopez decided to end things with Rodriguez following "issues when it came to wedding plans and trust issues that she couldn't get past." Watch the video below for more.

