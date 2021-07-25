Ben Affleck Can't Keep His Hands Off Jennifer Lopez as They Celebrate Her Birthday in St. Tropez
Ben Affleck is taking it back to 2002. The 48-year-old actor was photographed living it up with Jennifer Lopez on a yacht in St. Tropez for her 52nd birthday on Saturday -- but the couple's latest pics are giving fans deja vu.
Affleck and Lopez show off major PDA in the pics obtained by TMZ, including some with his hand on her backside. The pics look nearly identical to the pair's appearance in J.Lo's 2002 music video for "Jenny from the Block."
"Jlo and Ben Affleck literally said let’s break the internet again," one Twitter user wrote in response to the steamy new pics.
"Jenny from the block vibes!! @JLo #Bennifer," another added.
As fans know, Lopez and Affleck -- who were dubbed as "Bennifer" when they dated in the early 2000s -- were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. Lopez rekindled her romance with Affleck earlier this year, after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits.
Lopez and Affleck have been in St. Tropez for her birthday, and later on Saturday, they headed out to celebrate at L'Opera. Photos and videos posted to social media show Affleck whispering into Lopez's ear while she sang along to "Jenny from the Block" at the venue.
As fashion blogger Rebel Neda told ET, Lopez and Affleck arrived at L'Opera with their entourage at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. "They looked very happy and were kissing throughout the night and looked super in love," Neda said. "They were very friendly to other party goers ... Ben and J.Lo felt very comfortable and had the time of their life with the crazy, personal birthday show that L'Opera put on for them."
See more on the couple in the video below.
