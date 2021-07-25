She's still Jenny from the block! Jennifer Lopez sang along to her 2002 hit while celebrating her 52nd birthday over the weekend, and yes, Ben Affleck was by her side.

Photos and videos posted to social media show Affleck -- who starred in the "Jenny from the Block" music video nearly 20 years ago -- whispering into Lopez's ear while she sang along to the song at her party. The pair engaged in plenty of PDA at J.Lo's big bash, cuddling up while guests cheered at L'Opera in St Tropez, France.

As fashion blogger Rebel Neda tells ET, Lopez and Affleck arrived at L'Opera with their entourage at around 9 p.m. on Saturday. "They looked very happy and were kissing throughout the night and looked super in love," Neda says. "They were very friendly to other party goers ... Ben and J.Lo felt very comfortable and had the time of their life with the crazy, personal birthday show that L'Opera put on for them."

"They got a lot of attention, but they seemed to love it. They stayed until the closing time at 3 a.m.," Neda adds.

Lopez went Instagram official with Affleck on her birthday.

"5 2 … what it do," she captioned snaps celebrating her big day, including one of her sharing a passionate kiss with the actor.

Lopez and Affleck, dubbed Bennifer, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. The birthday girl rekindled her romance with Affleck earlier this year, after she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits.

Earlier this week, Lopez told Hoda Kotb on the Today show that she'd be having a low-key birthday this year.

"They keep coming, these birthdays," she joked. "[I'll be celebrating] with friends, having fun, you know, raise a glass, give a toast."

While Lopez was open to discussing some of her personal life, she wasn't so inclined to talk about her rekindled romance with Affleck, only saying, "I am happy!" as she dodged questions about her relationship.

See more on the pair in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Make Subtle Instagram Debut This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Jennifer Lopez Makes It Instagram Official With Ben Affleck -- Pic

J.Lo's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

J.Lo and Ben Affleck Make Their Instagram Debut in Leah Remini's Post

Related Gallery