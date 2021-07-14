Shopping

Jennifer Lopez's Beyond Yoga Leggings Are on Sale at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

By ETonline Staff
Jennifer Lopez's go-to activewear brand Beyond Yoga is discounted for the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! J.Lo has been spotted wearing multiple styles from the workout clothing line over the years, and two of their most popular tops and leggings are up to 37% off at the department store's biggest sale of the year. 

Shoppers can score the star's matching crop workout top and high-waist legging set. Currently, Nordstrom cardmembers with the Icons and Ambassadors status have early access to the Anniversary Sale, meaning they can shop this deal and additional Beyond Yoga pieces on sale

The Space Dye Square Neck Crop Tank is now $46 (regularly $74) and the Caught in the Midi High Waist Leggings is $63 (regularly $97). 

TOP: $46 (REGULARLY $74)

Access to the sale depends on your Nordy Club status. Icons and Ambassadors can shop right now. Cardholders with Influencers status can shop starting July 16. To shop before the sale opens to all on July 28 through August 8, sign up for a Nordstrom credit card.

As a freshly anointed Nordstrom card member, you can use the new card on the same day and get a $60 Bonus Note to use on a future purchase. Apply to be a Nordstrom cardholder today!

Below, shop more Beyond Yoga deals from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

A soft, moisture-wicking workout tank with a curved hem. 
$40 (REGULARLY $62)
We love the distressed navy pattern on this matching workout set. 
TOP: $40 (REGULARLY $66)
BOTTOM: $50 (REGULARLY $79)
Whether you're cycling or running, this sparkly racerback sports bra and biker short will keep you cool and looking stylish. 
TOP: $45 (REGULARLY $68)
BOTTOM: $50 (REGULARLY $78)
Beyond Yoga has loungewear, too! Score this cute set that comes with joggers and a sweatshirt. 
TOP: $50 (REGULARLY $75)
BOTTOM: $58 (REGULARLY $88)

