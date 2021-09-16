8 Limited-Edition Finds From Nordstrom’s Mickey & Friends Collection

Fashionable Disney lovers rejoice! Mickey Mouse and a few of his magical friends are making their way to Nordstrom. From now until September 12, shoppers was able to discover the magic of Disney with the Mickey and Friends collection through Pop-In @ Nordstrom, both online and in select stores.

Stylish Disney fans will fall in love with the chic limited-edition designs, ranging from graphic sweatshirts to beanies to backpacks, in collaboration with iconic brands such as Champion, Herschel Supply Co. and Love Your Melon. Beauty queens of all ages will appreciate the Dose of Colors cosmetics line of Daisy Duck-inspired looks, and Crocs-loving Disney park enthusiasts will rejoice at the sight of the new Mickey and Minnie-themed clog. If you're putting together an order for the fall, these great looks are worth considering adding to your cart, even if they're not discounted.

Whether you’re anticipating your next adventure to a Disney park and excitedly planning your looks in advance, or you just want to add a sprinkle of pixie dust flair to your everyday wardrobe, the Mickey and Friends collection has something for every Disney-superfan.

Here are 8 of the cutest finds from the Mickey and Friends collection at Pop-In @ Nordstrom.

