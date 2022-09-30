Is there anything more exciting as a kid than choosing your Halloween costume? ShopDisney’s costume collection for kids is jam-packed with enchanting options infused with Disney magic. The good news is that shopDisney currently has tons of costumes and accessories from its Halloween Collection marked down up to 40% off for a limited time. Whether your little one is a Star Wars Jedi in training or a Disney Princess, save on Halloween costumes to channel their favorite Disney movies and TV shows.

Up to 40% Off Costumes

Shop an array of delightfully discounted attire, including costumes from Star Wars, fan-favorite Pixar films, and more. If you spend $75 or more, you can get free shipping with promo code SHIPMAGIC. Try on being Cinderella for the evening, or transform into one of the heroic Avengers. You could even treat the entire family to one of shopDisney’s family costume collections to have a truly Incredible Halloween.

So if you’re ready for All Hallows Eve and looking to summon some Halloween spirit(s), be sure to check out shopDisney’s Halloween collection. Here are the best Halloween costumes for kids from shopDisney.

Rapunzel Costume – Tangled shopDisney Rapunzel Costume – Tangled You can pretend you have magic hair that glows when you sing with this Rapunzel costume from Tangled. The authentic Disney Princess costume comes with a jeweled brooch and beautifully puffed sleeves. $50 $30 Buy Now

Darth Vader Costume shopDisney Darth Vader Costume Take a trip to the dark side for spooky season with this detailed Darth Vader Costume. It includes a mask, bodysuit, gloves, belt, and cape and features eight sound effects. $60 $54 Buy Now

Buzz Lightyear Costume shopDisney Buzz Lightyear Costume Take your Halloween to infinity and beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume. The costume comes with a full bodysuit, gauntlet gloves, and cowl. $50 $35 Buy Now

Thor Costume shopDisney Thor Costume This Thor costume is inspired by Thor: Love and Thunder. Now is your chance to be the great Asgardian God of Thunder. $60 $42 Buy Now

Minnie Mouse Costume for Baby shopDisney Minnie Mouse Costume for Baby Every child needs to wear the legendary Minnie Mouse costume at least once in their life. This costume includes Minnie's signature red polka dot dress and a headband with ears and bow. $35 $25 Buy Now

