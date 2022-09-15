Disney Plus Day took place on September 8 and brought the streaming premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and the new live action Pinocchio. Until Monday, September 19, Disney Plus is offering new and eligible returning subscribers 75% off their first month of the streaming service. This streaming deal means one month of Disney Plus is only $1.99, instead of the regular $7.99 price.

If you were debating signing up to check out Disney's highly anticipated Hocus Pocus 2 and new releases like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we highly recommend snagging this deal — especially considering how the ad-free monthly price is increasing to $11 starting December 8.

Disney+ Monthly Subscription Disney+ Disney+ Monthly Subscription New and returning subscribers can get one month of Disney Plus for just $2. The offer to save on streaming movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and 20th Century Fox lasts until 11:59 p.m. PT on September 19. $7.99 $1.99 FOR ONE MONTH Sign Up and Save

Along with all the Disney+ Day releases this September, the streamer is finally releasing Andor, a mysterious new Star Wars spinoff starring Diego Luna. The prequel series arrives with three episodes on September 21 after the original August 30 premiere date was pushed back.

Plus, something wicked this way comes. After nearly 30 years, the Sanderson sisters are back for their long-awaited sequel, Hocus Pocus 2 on September 30.

Keep reading to check out what's new on Disney+ in September 2022. Still not sure on what you should stream next? Check out everything new coming to Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Paramount+ and more this month.

What new movies and shows debuted on Disney Plus Day 2022?

Thor: Love and Thunder (September 8)

Celebrate Disney+ Day with Thor this year. When Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) begins, well, butchering gods, Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and Dr. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) team up to stop him. Thor: Love and Thunder is now streaming on Disney+.

Pinocchio (September 8)

This live action retelling of the classic 1940 Disney film stars Tom Hanks, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Cynthia Erivo and Keegan-Michael Key. Pinocchio is now streaming on Disney+.

What else is coming to Disney+ this month?

Andor (September 21)

Set five years before the events of Rogue One, the newest Star Wars series stars Diego Luna, reprising his role as rebel spy Cassian Andor. The details of Andor are being kept under wraps for now, but this mysterious new series premieres September 21 on Disney+.



Hocus Pocus 2 (September 30)

29 years after they were defeated by Max, Dani, Allison and Binx, three wicked witches are returning to Salem. The Sanderson sisters are resurrected and ready for revenge in this haunting sequel to the 1993 cult classic starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres September 30, exclusively on Disney+.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law (new episodes streaming weekly)

Jennifer Walters is a super attorney, and a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk. Tatiana Maslany and Mark Ruffalo star in this new Marvel comedy series, now streaming on Disney+.

Here's everything coming to Disney+ in September 2022:

September 1

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 3 *Disney+ Original

September 2

Al Davis VS. The NFL

Dickie V

Elway to Marino

Nature Boy

Run Ricky Run

Siempre Fui Yo, Detrás de la historia (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Small Potatoes: Who Killed the USFL?

The Band That Wouldn't Die

The Two Bills

Year of the Scab

September 7

Edge of the Unknown with Jimmy Chin (S1)

Europe from Above (S3 & S4)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Episode 307 "Camp Prom" *Disney+ Original

Prime Survivor: Mighty Mekong (S1)

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 3 episodes)

September 8 - Disney+ Day

Cars on the Road: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Dancing with the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances (Special Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory: Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming *Disney+ Original

Frozen (Sing-Along)

Frozen 2 (Sing-Along)

Growing Up: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Pinocchio (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Remembering (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original

Thor: Love and Thunder

Tierra Incognita: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Welcome to the Club: A New Short From The Simpsons (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

September 9

United Sharks of America

September 14

First Alaskans (S1)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series: Episode 308 "Let It Go" *Disney+ Original

In the Womb: Animal Babies (S1)

Short Circuit: Episode 206 "Reflect" *Disney+ Original

September 15

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 5 *Disney+ Original

September 16

Coco (Sing-Along)

Mija (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

The Art of Racing in the Rain

September 19

Dancing with the Stars: Season 31 Premiere (Live) *Disney+ Original

September 21

Andor: 3-Episode Premiere - Episodes 1-3 *Disney+ Original

Firebuds (S1, 12 episodes)

Super/Natural: All Episodes Streaming (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 8 episodes)

September 22

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 6 *Disney+ Original

September 23

Saving Giraffes: The Long Journey Home

Spies in Disguise

The Call of the Wild

September 26

Dancing with the Stars: Episode 2 (Live) *Disney+ Original

September 28

Andor: Episode 4 *Disney+ Original

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S2)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals (S2, 11 episodes)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers: Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 "Ice Breaker" *Disney+ Original

September 29

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: Episode 7 *Disney+ Original

September 30

Hocus Pocus 2 (Premiere) *Disney+ Original

Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash (Special)

Under Wraps 2

