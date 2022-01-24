'Pinocchio' Teaser Unveils Ewan McGregor as the Cricket

A new cricket is in town and he's ready to tell the story of Pinocchio "you think you know, but don’t."

In the first teaser for Guillermo del Toro's stop-motion take on the classic tale, viewers are introduced to Sebastian J. Cricket. Voiced by Ewan McGregor, the cricket invites you in for a lantern-lit story, in which he promises to tell the story of Pinocchio from someone who was actually there.

"It's a story you may think you know, but you don't...not really," McGregor begins. "You see, I, Sebastian J. Cricket, was there."

The cricket was not only by the wooden boy's side, but right there inside his heart.

"As a matter of fact, I lived -- actually lived, in the heart of the wooden boy," he continues before letting out a menacing chuckle.

Hitting Netflix in December, Pinocchio will still tell the story of a puppet who turns into a real boy and all the mischievous and disobedient adventures he has along the way, but with del Toro's signature spin.

Mining from the original source material, Carlo Collodi's 1883 novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio, del Toro's adaptation will be set in Italy during the rise of Fascism -- showing viewers a version of the wooden boy they all know and love, but with slightly darker roots.

When ET spoke with del Toro about the film in 2019, he said, "No Pinocchio will be like this."

"It has some elements that come directly from the books and some others that have never been in the book or the story. But I think it's essential to Pinocchio, like Frankenstein, to understand what the world is about," del Toro said. "It's a very, very personal movie. It's a reflection on what it is to be human."

In addition to McGregor, David Bradley will voice Geppetto, with Gregory Mann taking on the role of Pinocchio. Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton will also play parts in the re-imagined film.

Mark Gustafson will direct alongside del Toro, who also wrote the film's script with the help of Patrick McHale, and Alexandre Desplat is handling the music.

Pinocchio premieres on Netflix in December 2022.

