Ewan McGregor is a first-time Emmy winner, taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his performance in Halston during Sunday's 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

"It's quite difficult going after you, Kate," McGregor began with a nod to Kate Winslet, who won the Actress in Limited Series category immediately before him. "That was a lovely speech."

In acceptance, he thanked Halston EP Ryan Murphy and his co-stars. "David [Pittu], Rebecca [Dayan], I love you. Gian Franco [Rodriguez] and Krysta [Rodriguez], it was my great pleasure to get to work with you every day," he listed off, going on to thank his dialect coach and director Daniel Minahan.

"Mary, I love you so much. I love you so much," he added to partner Mary Elizabeth Winstead. "We'll take this home and show it to our new little boy, Laurie. And to my beautiful girls who I know are watching -- Clara, Esther, Jamyan and Anouk -- I said I'd say hello to you too!"

McGregor earned three previous Emmy nominations, with his first in 1997 for guest starring on ER and dual nods in 2017 for Outstanding Narrator for Highlands: Scotland's Wild Heart and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for Fargo.

This year's Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominees also included Paul Bettany (WandaVision), Hugh Grant (The Undoing), and Hamilton's Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.

