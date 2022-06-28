Watch the ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Trailer Starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ First Look! The Sanderson Sisters Reunite
Here's a First Look at Disney Channel's New Series 'Villains of …
Sarah Shahi on 'Sex/Life' Season 2' Upping the Ante (Exclusive)
'The Summer I Turned Pretty Cast Reacts to Season 2 Renewal (Exc…
Beyoncé Drops First Single ‘Break My Soul’ in New ‘Renaissance’ …
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Selena Gomez on Friend Cara Dele…
Selena Gomez on Britney Spears' Wedding and 'Only Murders in the…
Miles Teller Reacts to Possibility of Having 2 No. 1 Movies at t…
Selena Gomez on New Music, Turning 30 and ‘Only Murders in the B…
'The Sex Lives of College Girls' Star Reneé Rapp on Music and 'H…
Mishael Morgan Reacts to Becoming First Black Actor to Win a Lea…
‘Father of the Bride’s Gloria Estefan & Andy Garcia Reflect on H…
Johnny Depp's First TikTok Is Love Letter to Fans After Defamati…
Zendaya and Andrew Garfield Interview Each Other About Tom Holla…
‘Jurassic World Dominion’: DeWanda Wise on If This Is Really Fra…
‘Moonhaven’ Trailer: Joe Manganiello Stars in the Sci-Fi Thrille…
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's Infamous Penthouse for Sale in Wak…
Penn Badgley on Where ‘You’ Season 4 Will Pick Up (Exclusive)
Johnny Depp's Lawyers Hint He Might Not Take Amber Heard's Payout
They’re back for more “double, double toil and trouble.” That’s right, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have reunited as the Sanderson Sisters for the highly anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus. Ahead of Hocus Pocus 2’s Sept. 30th debut on Disney+, the streaming platform released the first official trailer for the newest installment in the Halloween franchise as three witches return with a vengeance.
Set 29 years after the events of the first film, Hocus Pocus 2 sees the 17th-century sisters resurrected after high school friends relight the Black Flame Candle and spark a whole new adventure. Now, it’s up to these students to put a stop to the witches before they wreak havoc in Salem once again.
"It’s just great to be back," Najimy told ET as she and her co-stars reunited to begin filming the sequel.
In addition to the three returning stars, the cast also includes Sam Richardson, Doug Jones, Hannah Waddingham, Whitney Peak, Belissa Escobedo, Lilia Buckingham, Froyan Gutierrez and Tony Hale.
While speaking to ET about the sequel, Richardson said his experience on the new film was “incredible.”
"All the ladies are back for Hocus Pocus 2. They truly haven't missed a step,” he said. “And it was so incredible to be in the movie and watch them putting the old hats back on and being those old characters, the sisters.”
Hocus Pocus 2 will debut Sept. 30 on Disney+.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Hocus Pocus 2' Gets Release Date as Disney Unveils First Footage
Sam Richardson Talks 'Hocus Pocus 2' and the Sanderson Sisters' Spells
'Hocus Pocus 2': Kathy Najimy Talks Return of Sanderson Sisters
Related Gallery