'Hocus Pocus 2' Gets Release Date as Disney Unveils First Footage

The Sanderson sisters are heading back to your screens, just in time for Halloween! Disney announced a release date for Hocus Pocus 2, and shared the first footage from the highly-anticipated sequel to the Halloween-time classic, during the studio's upfronts presentation Tuesday.
Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy all reprise their roles as the evil Sanderson Sisters of Salem in the film, due out on Disney+ September 30.
In the rough-cut footage shared Tuesday, two young girls are seen lighting the Black Flame Candle, which summons the witches as Midler screams, "Lock up your children! Yes, Salem, we're back!"
The sisters then break out into song, a cover of Elton John's "The B***h* Is Back" while Billy Butcherson reprised by Doug Jones, and Sam Richardson -- who joined the sequel -- appear. Tony Hale, who plays the mayor of Salem is also seen in the teaser.
ET previously reported that the film will "see three young women accidentally bringing the Sanderson Sisters back to modern-day Salem and must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world."
Rounding out the cast is Whitney Peak as Becca, Lilia Buckingham as Cassie and Belissa Escobedo as Izzy, three young women in present-day Salem who incite the wrath of the three witches, as well as Hannah Waddingham, Juju Brener, Froy Gutierrez, Taylor Paige Henderson and Nina Kitchen, who also appear in the new film.
ET spoke to Richardson at the Independent Spirit Awards in March, where he gushed over the "surreal experience" of joining some of the original cast for the film's second installment.
"It was incredible. All the ladies are back for Hocus Pocus 2," Richard teased. "They truly haven't missed a step. And it was so incredible to be in the movie and watch them putting the old hats back on and being those old characters, the sisters. It was so much fun."
A self-proclaimed true fan of the original, Richardson said he grew up watching Hocus Pocus.
"I grew up watching that movie, I'm a true fan of that movie," the Ted Lasso actor gushed. "Being in it, now being a part of that movie, [is] another one of those surreal moments."
Hocus Pocus 2 premieres Sept. 30 on Disney+.
