'Andor' Trailer: See How the 'Rogue One' Rebellion Began in New 'Star Wars' Series
'Andor' Official Trailer
"Wouldn't you rather give it all to something real?"
That's the question posed to Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ series Andor, a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
Fans know that ultimately, Cassian gives his life for the Rebellion in Rogue One, however, Andor will explore how the cynical thief rose up during the formative years of the Rebel Alliance to become one of the most important figures in the battle against the oppressive Galactic Empire.
"To steal from the Empire, you just walk in like you belong," Cassian says in the trailer. "They're so proud of themselves, so fat and satisfied, they can't imagine that someone like me would ever get inside their house."
Watch the full trailer below:
The 12-episode Andor series will see Cassian, alongside returning characters like Mon Mothma (Genevieve O’Reilly) and Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker), set out to “restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.”
“I feel so lucky,” O’Reilly said about reprising her role as Mothma, acknowledging that “I first played this woman 17 years ago now.”
It's been confirmed that Andor will run for two seasons, with the second 12 episodes ending where Rogue One picks up.
Andor debuts Sept. 21, with three episodes streaming on Disney+. See more on the series in the video below.
