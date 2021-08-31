One of the world’s favorite fairy tales will soon be getting a new chapter. Amazon Prime Video’s reimagining of Cinderella is set to make its grand entrance this week, with pop singer Camila Cabello stepping into the classic princess’ glass slippers for her first leading role on screen.

"It's amazing, and I think it's definitely not sunk in yet," Cabello told ET. "I've been taking acting lessons for a while now... so that prepared me a lot. But I think it's all about being present and having fun and not taking yourself too seriously."

Here’s everything you need to know on how to watch Cinderella.

When will the new Cinderella movie come out? Amazon Prime Video's Cinderella premieres on Friday, Sept. 3.

How to watch the new Cinderella movie: The new retelling of Cinderella will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film will be available at no extra cost to Amazon Prime Video subscribers, along with hundreds of hours of fantastic content including the rock opera musical Annette, the newest season of Modern Love, and another new musical adaptation, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, out Sept. 17.

Cabello’s Cinderella is set to be jam-packed with some bibbidi-bobbidi-beautiful plot adjustments to bring Cinderella’s story into the 21st century. Cinderella- who goes by Ella in this version- strives to become a fashion designer and wishes to go to the ball to show off her designs, so she won’t be looking to dance as much as she will to network. Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter plays Ella’s non-binary Fairy Godparent, alongside a star-studded cast that includes Tony winner Idina Menzel as the Stepmother, Oscar nominee Minnie Driver as Queen Beatrice and Pierce Brosnan as King Rowan. The movie also features Missy Elliott, James Corden, John Mulaney and Romesh Ranganathan.

With a totally magical cast and the promise of new original songs by Cabello and Menzel mixed in with fairy tale takes on contemporary pop tracks, you won’t want to miss Amazon Prime Video’s enchanting musical comedy version of Cinderella.

