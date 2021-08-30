Camila Cabello is a modern day princess as she steps out for the premiere of Amazon Studios' Cinderella. Cabello hit the carpet in Los Angeles Monday night in an embroidered, sparkling high-low gown.

The Oscar de la Renta dress featured a silver, glittering bodice while the black skirt was bustled to reveal a shorter in the front, longer in the back look. The singer and actress paired the dress with long, black combat boots and diamond earrings and a slicked-back ponytail. She kept her makeup simple, allowing her dress to do the talking.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cabello's co-stars, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel came to slay as well. Porter wowed in a black-and-white suit style dress that was topped with a large white bow that featured a long and dramatic train, fit for the film's fairy godmother.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Menzel fit the role of the villain perfectly in a moody all-black outfit. Menzel wore a black, turtleneck top which she paired with a sparkling black skirt. The stage star accessorized the look with a small black clutch with glittery details, dark eye makeup and a bold, red lip.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Cabello's prince, Nicholas Galitzine, also served a standout look Monday night. The 26-year-old actor topped his all-black look with a bright red suit jacket with black, pinstriped details.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The setup for the latest retelling of the Disney film begins like the classic: A prince (Galitzine) is hosting a ball to find his perfect bride, and Cinderella's evil stepmother won't let her attend. But this version has jukebox musical numbers (including Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation," as teased in the trailer) and the fairy godmother is "Fab G," played by Porter.

The twist this time? Cinderella isn't all that interested in becoming a princess. Instead, she wants to open her own dressmaking shop.

Cinderella hails from writer-director Kay Cannon and features original tracks by Cabello and Menzel, who plays her stepmother. Pierce Brosnan and Minnie Driver co-star as the king and queen, with James Corden as one of Cinderella's mice-turned-human.

Cinderella will begin streaming exclusively on Prime Video on Sept. 3.

